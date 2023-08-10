Pistachio secures €3.25 million in funding for cybersecurity training platform

Pistachio, an Oslo-based cybersecurity awareness training and attack simulation platform has raised €3.25 million. The company, formerly known as CYBR, times the announcement in conjunction with the official launch of its security training platform, and intends to use the investment as growth capital, explicitly targeting both European and North American markets.

Founded in 2019, the startup says it has some 100 customers across 8 European countries, and quotes an ARR growth of 325% year over year.

Pistachio’s €3.25 million in funding was provided by a consortium of investors led by Signals Venture Captial with Norwegian pension fund MP Pensjon and all of Pistachio’s (undisclosed) existing investors participating.

Somewhat similar to a number of other industry players including Cologne’s SoSafe(werk), Pistachio offers cybersecurity training to customer employees, assessing each individual’s security strengths and weaknesses through various simulated cyber attacks.

The company says it can stand apart from the crowded field via “within minutes” integration abilities, giving companies instant access to the platform rather than going through several months of integration.

“We realized the tools available for companies to protect themselves were outdated and generic, not really set up to counter modern threats,” says Pistachio CEO and co-founder Mohammed Awais. “With our new investors on board and our platform out on the market, we are ready to revolutionize how companies deal with security threats.”