Getir's downround, €1.5B for H2 Green Steel, and over €4.9B was invested in European Tech last week

Last week, we tracked over 90 tech funding deals worth over €4.9 billion, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

At the end of each month, the Tech.eu research team prepares a detailed overview of the European tech ecosystem. It caught our eye that the last month has been the best 🌟 month yet for European tech, but this week's data, with European startups pulling down €4.9 billion 👀 is certainly to sit up and take note of.