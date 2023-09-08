H2 Green Steel's giga-scale electrolyser, Getir's plummeting valuation, and more!

This week, our research tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €4.9 billion. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 15 exits and M&A transactions.

As always, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about, however, this recap is by no means exhaustive.

And now, the news.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 H2 Green Steel secured €1.5 billion to build a large-scale green steel plant

🇬🇧 Zenobē secured £800M investment from KKR and Infracapital

🇮🇪 Wayflyer landed $1 billion deal from Neuberger Berman

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇸🇪 SAP bought software management company LeanIX

🇳🇱 Starred and Talenthub merged to create global candidate experience platform

🇮🇪 Mail Metrics' growth continues with the acquisition of Dafil

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇩🇰 Unconventional Ventures nears €30 million fund close for diverse European startups

🇬🇧 Air Street Capital's $121 million Fund II backed by Spotify founder and Google DeepMind scientist

🇵🇹 Apex launched €50 million Elite Performance Fund backed by top sports stars

🇳🇱 EIT InnoEnergy has secured over €140 million to accelerate growth for its portfolio companies

🇩🇪 World Fund adds over €50 million despite climatetech funding dip

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇹🇷 Getir raising $500 million at a dramatically lowered $2.5B valuation

🇬🇧 LSE Group draws up plans for blockchain-based digital assets business

🇪🇺 EU targets Apple, Amazon, Meta and other Big Tech in next phase of digital crackdown

🇳🇴 Court sides with Norwegian regulator’s $100,000 daily fine imposed on Meta over ad privacy concerns

🇳🇱 Adyen plans November investor day after $23 Billion wipeout

🇬🇧 UK has not backed down in tech encryption row, minister says

🇪🇺 Apple cites privacy concerns to refuse detection of child sexual abuse material

🇪🇺 EU set to block Booking’s €1.63 billion purchase of Etraveli

🇬🇧 UK rejoins Horizon Europe under bespoke deal with EU

🇨🇳 Alibaba-backed autonomous driving darling Deeproute sets sight on European carmakers

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇩🇪 Sustainable hardware highlights from IFA

🇩🇪 Healthtech takes centre stage at IFA

🇬🇧 UK challenger bank Kroo gears up for fundraise of up to £70 million and launch of tracker account

🇬🇧 Banking meets ethics: a new way to support ground-breaking research

🇭🇰 HSBC and Terra Quantum collaborate to explore hybrid quantum technologies

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Koios emerged from stealth with $550,000 pre-seed funding for voice-driven AI hrtech

🇱🇹 WeSky raised €1.1 million to bring lighter loads to the skies with its in-seat charging system

🇳🇱 Orange Quantum Systems raised €1.5 million for quantum chip testing innovation

🇩🇰 Rig.dev raised €2 million to develop its open source platform for Kubernetes

🇬🇧 Chatloop raised £2.1 million and bags Apple default browser status

Lead image: Daniel Maquiling