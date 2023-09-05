Apex launches €50M Elite Performance Fund backed by top sports stars

Lisbon-based venture capital firm, Apex, has launched its new €50 million Elite Performance Fund, an athlete-driven fund focusing on investments in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors. LPs include sports stars such as Formula One McLaren driver Lando Norris, Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, as well as football stars Raphaël Varane and Christian Eriksen and surfer Kanoa Igarashi.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Elite Performance Fund, a dynamic platform that utilises Apex's track record in combination with the unique perspectives of accomplished athletes. This fund fuses the drive, dedication, and performance mindset of athletes with forward-looking investment strategies. Unlike typical investors, our roots, experience, and insights come directly from the sports world. Athletes aren’t just our capital sources; they're our partners. They infuse our decisions with genuine insights from their respective sports,” says Apex CEO António Caçorino.

Golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s Tmrw Sports has already been a target for Apex as well as smart-venue AI technology company PlaySight and the sports media asset manager ScorePlay.

”I have been investing in startups for some time now. Gaining access to the right opportunities is paramount. By joining APEX I will not only be able to access the right opportunities, on top of that I can share my investment experiences with other athletes and learn from theirs. A powerful and exciting combination," says Varane.

