Report: August 2023 has been the best month yet for European tech

Although August is traditionally a slower deals activity month, some companies and investors took the opportunity to surprise us all with some big numbers and big headlines. In doing so, August now goes on record as the busiest month of the year in terms of total amounts of capital raised, collecting €6.8 billion across 307 deals.

This shows an increase of around 40 percent compared to the previous month (€4.7 billion raised in July) and an increase of around 35 percent compared to the same period last year (€5 billion raised in July 2022). While it might be too soon to call it, the numbers are encouraging, and we could be looking at the early signs of a recovery of the European tech ecosystem. Let's have a closer look.