Laka raises $10.4M Series B to accelerate path to profitability

Laka, a London-based and award-winning European green mobility insurance company, has raised $10.4 million in a Series B funding round, solidifying its position as a leading insurer for e-bikes, e-scooters, and sustainable transport across nine EU countries and the UK.

Laka’s main offering is collective-driven insurance, with its flagship product being award-winning coverage for bikes, e-bikes, and e-cargo bikes. It also provides additional products, including personal liability, health and recovery cover, and tailored solutions for commercial partners.

At the heart of Laka’s model is a fairer approach to insurance: monthly claims are shared among its community of cyclists, causing monthly costs to fluctuate but always within a guaranteed cap. This means cyclists pay only for actual claims, not inflated premiums based on predictions.

The company has fixed what customers typically dislike about conventional insurance: long contracts, pages of fine print, and poor customer service. Whilst insurers benefit when a claim is rejected, Laka earns a success fee only when a claim is settled, and thus aligns interests with its customers. Its customer-centric approach, which comes with zero excess and monthly contracts, has resulted in seven consecutive wins of Best Cycle Insurance Provider.



Tobias Taupitz, CEO and co‑founder of Laka, said:

Reaching this milestone marks a pivotal moment in Laka’s journey - it’s a testament to the trust we’ve built with riders, retailers, and corporate partners across Europe. This new financing will enable us to deepen that trust, expand our category‑defining role in green mobility insurance, and build towards profitability, while pursuing further acquisitions that consolidate this fragmented market.

Strong momentum and strategic growth

Over the past two years, Laka has transformed from an award-winning cycle insurer into a multi-vertical green mobility platform operating across nine EU countries and the UK.

Through its verticalised services, Laka goes beyond insurance. Its offerings now include:

Recovery of stolen or damaged bikes and e-scooters

Replacing stolen bikes

Salvaging and recycling of bike parts, reducing waste and emissions.

Commercial services for retailers, manufacturers, and bike shops, making Laka a central piece of the green mobility ecosystem.

Laka maintains strong growth year-on-year, with strong retention and rising average revenue per customer. Its B2B2C model has deepened connections with retailers, bike brands and leasing platforms across nine EU countries and the UK. Laka’s commercial partners, including Decathlon, Brompton, Gazelle, Riese & Müller, Tenways and Ribble, have further fuelled this momentum.

The Series B round is co-led by Shift4Good and MS&AD Ventures, and backed by investors including Ponooc, Achmea Innovation Fund, Autotech Ventures, Motive Partners, Creandum, LocalGlobe, 1818 Ventures, and Republic (formerly Seedrs).

Matthieu de Chanville, Founding Partner at Shift4Good, commented:

As sustainable transport and micro‑mobility expand across Europe, the need for seamless, customer‑centric insurance has never been greater. Laka is positioned to lead this space, aligning interests between riders, retailers, and insurers, and tackling the fragmented nature of the market head on. We’re excited to support their next chapter of growth and to help unlock the full potential of the green mobility revolution across the European continent.

By 2030, the global micromobility market is projected to more than double in value, from around $160 billion to $340 billion, according to McKinsey. Europe is expected to be the largest regional contributor globally, growing from about $60 billion in 2022 to $140 billion by 2030.

Yet despite the rapid adoption of micromobility, insurance for this sector remains highly fragmented. Laka’s collective-driven approach - making insurance fairer, aligning interests between insurers and riders, and rewarding lower claims with lower costs - positions the company as the category-defining player in this growing space.

Jack Toyama, President & Managing Director, MS&AD Ventures, shared:

The micro‑mobility market is evolving rapidly, presenting huge opportunities for platforms that can unify and redefine its insurance offerings. Laka has demonstrated an impressive ability to integrate acquisitions and build a collective‑driven approach that benefits both riders and businesses. We’re proud to support the team as they scale across Europe and help drive the shift towards a cleaner, more connected transport ecosystem.

The $10.4 million Series B equity raise will support Laka’s path to profitability. The company may also pursue an additional extension round in 2025, targeting strategic investors. In addition, Laka is set to finalise a major debt financing agreement in the coming months to help fund its acquisition strategy.

Lead image: Laka team | Photo: Uncredited