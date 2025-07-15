Ordio secures €12M to revolutionize payroll automation

Ordio, the People Operating System designed for deskless industries, has raised €12 million in a Series A funding round to launch “Payroll Plus,” the first fully automated payroll solution for deskless workers.

In Europe, over 100 million people work in deskless jobs across healthcare, hospitality, retail, and logistics. Yet despite a €20 billion market for digital solutions, these sectors remain largely underserved. While office software continues to advance, businesses employing deskless workers still depend on manual processes, fragmented tools, and physical paperwork.

Ordio is designed to change that. It streamlines paperwork through smart automation, going far beyond traditional HR or shift planning tools. The platform brings together all essential operational processes, from onboarding and shift scheduling to automated payroll, in a modular, scalable solution built for the real needs of the deskless workforce.

With Payroll Plus, launching in summer 2025, Ordio will introduce the first fully automated payroll platform designed for complex wage calculations in deskless jobs.

Ordio already automates gross wage calculations, but Payroll Plus will integrate full net payroll processing for the first time. Bonuses, legal requirements, and tax complexities are all processed in real time, powered by AI.

David Keuenhof, founder and co-CEO of Ordio, commented:

This marks the most significant advancement in payroll automation in decades. Tasks that once required weeks will soon be accomplished in minutes, entirely without human intervention.

The idea behind Ordio emerged from the experience of David Keuenhof, who managed 135 employees at his Sushi Ninja restaurant chain. Tasks like shift planning, sick leave management, and payroll were chaotic, with no existing software suited to the fast-paced, non-office environment. In response to this gap, Keuenhof and Gregor Pilz set out in 2021 to build a solution tailored to the realities of deskless teams.

Today, more than 1,500 companies in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing rely on Ordio.

The round was led by Vienna-based tech investor 3VC, with participation from Swiss family office Wecken & Cie., as well as existing investors Capnamic and Simon Capital.

Federico Rota Candiani, Investment Manager at 3VC, commented:

Ordio is redefining how teams and processes are organised in the hospitality, retail, and service industries. Instead of using individual tools and manually accounting for payroll, users receive a comprehensive cloud solution that automates all processes. We see Ordio as a strong driver for the future of shift work and are excited to support the team.

With this new funding, Ordio will accelerate product development in AI-powered payroll and process automation, aiming to become the backbone of the real-world workforce.