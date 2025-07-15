Lovable backers back Swedish AI infrastructure startup Opper

The Swedish founders of an exited startup have re-emerged with news of a funding round backing their new AI startup, involving investors in Swedish vibe coding outfit Lovable.

Opper, an AI infrastructure play, is the brainchild of Göran Sandahl and Johan Gustafsson, the co-founders of Unomaly, a machine learning startup which was acquired by US firm LogicMonitor in 2020.

Opper has now raised $3m pre-seed in a funding round led by Luminar Ventures, with Lovable backer Emblem Venture Capital, Greens Capital, and angel investors also taking part.

In a press release, Opper, which has a team of seven, says it has launched its "Task Completion API".

It says the API is “designed to help developers move beyond one-off prompts and fragile prototypes, providing a structured and dependable path to launching AI-powered features in production environments”.

Sandahl, CEO, said: "The success of chatbots, agents, or data tasks comes down to how reliably they interact with models. “Opper removes the guesswork from prompt engineering and gives developers a tool that just gets the job done."