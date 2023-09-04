Ireland's Mail Metrics' growth continues with acquisition of Dafil

Dublin-based Mail Metrics has acquired print and billing communications provider Dafil. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed. Mail Metrics delivers digital inbound and outbound customer comms whilst supporting printed and posted communications.

The move is Mail Metrics' third acquisition deal having acquired Irish firm Persona and UK firm Forth Communications in 2021. The Irish-based customer communications firm is vying for market dominance in regulated industries, like financial services and utilities, in Ireland and the UK with sights set on a Stateside venture in the coming years.

Mail Metrics says it has grown rapidly in recent years, ‘experiencing consistently strong organic growth of 40 percent year on year’, revenue numbers have gone from €1 million in 2019 to a projected €40 million by the end of 2023. This latest deal also brings the employee count from 110 to 151.

"Jéan Maher and the team at Dafil have built an incredible business with a strong reputation in the marketplace and we’re delighted to be welcoming them into the Mail Metrics Group. Dafil has a reputation for delivering high quality service consistently over four decades. We’re looking forward to working closely with our new colleagues as we seek to integrate the two businesses,” says Nick Keegan, CEO and co-founder of Mail Metrics.

“To deliver the next chapter in Dafil’s journey and to allow me to move to the next phase in my life, Nick Keegan and the team at Mail Metrics will be taking over the reins at Dafil to lead the company through its next phase of growth. I will still have a presence and a role to play in the company over the coming months as we begin to integrate our two companies together. Dafil believes that by joining our two businesses together, both companies will benefit from the strengths and synergies available to develop a complete closed loop for customer communications," says Maher.