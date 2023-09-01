General

VanMoof saved, photons and solar, and over €188.5M was invested in European tech this week

This week saw solar-as-a-service provider UrbanVolt bag €26 million, Dutch e-bike firm VanMoof acquired by LAVOIE, and a whole lot more.
Dan Taylor 3 hours ago
VanMoof saved, photons and solar, and over €188.5M was invested in European tech this week
Send email Copy link

This week, our research tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €188.5 million. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 15 exits and M&A transactions. 

As always, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about, however, this recap is by no means exhaustive.

Our comprehensive brief, and its associated data, are available to our insights members via a weekly round-up newsletter and a handy .csv file allowing for even more in-depth analysis.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

And now, the news.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇮🇪 Dublin's UrbanVolt gained €26 million investment for solar services

🇩🇪 Ivy raised $20 million to take open-banking payments international

🇫🇷 Parisian mental health platform Teale secured €10 million for international growth

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 McLaren Applied-backed e-scooter maker LAVOIE acquired VanMoof for "tens of millions."

🇫🇷 Trustly acquired SlimPay for €70 million to expand into recurring payments

🇩🇪 Circus, a Hamburg-based foodtech startup, acquired Berlin culinary robotics startup Aitme

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇳🇱 PhotonVentures, a spinoff from PhotonDelta, revealed €60 million fund for photonics industry

🇪🇸 Info and CDTI aim to channel €50 million into Murcian startups

🇫🇮 Greencode Ventures announced first close at €40 million to boost Europe’s green startups

🇧🇪 Miles Ahead from Ghent raised €20 million for startups in AI and deeptech

🇺🇦 Geek Ventures launched its first fund at $23 million

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 Babylon Health division rescued as part of UK insolvency process

🇸🇪 Klarna eyes return to quarterly profit "very soon" after first-half loss shrinks

🇸🇪 Northvolt boss on trial – denies wrongdoing

🇪🇸 Fines for breaching the 'rider law' can cost Glovo up to €400 million

🇵🇱 Binance set up Polish entity for residents of Belgium after regulatory action

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 Report: August 2023 has been the best month yet for European tech

🇬🇧 University of Oxford, Imperial College London, and the University of Cambridge led the UK in filing patents and startup spinouts

🇫🇮 A consortium by SiloGen and TurkuNLP develops Europe's largest open-source LLMs

🇳🇱 Maximising the power of green startups: Insights from Rockstart energy fund

🇭🇷 Croatia's Rimac set a new course record at Nürburgring circuit, beating the Tesla Model S

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇫🇮 Ellie.ai, the 'Figma for data teams' bagged €2.5 million in seed funding

🇳🇱 Valyuu raised €2.4 million to fight electronic waste with circular economy marketplace

🇮🇸 SNERPA Power raised €2.2 million for energy decarbonisation

🇫🇮 SaaS startup Videobot secured €2 million to revolutionise online engagement

🇬🇧 Jitty raised $2 million to build AI-driven home search platform

VanMoof saved, photons and solar, and over €188.5M was invested in European tech this week
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All