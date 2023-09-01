VanMoof saved, photons and solar, and over €188.5M was invested in European tech this week

This week, our research tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €188.5 million. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 15 exits and M&A transactions.

As always, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about, however, this recap is by no means exhaustive.

And now, the news.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇮🇪 Dublin's UrbanVolt gained €26 million investment for solar services

🇩🇪 Ivy raised $20 million to take open-banking payments international

🇫🇷 Parisian mental health platform Teale secured €10 million for international growth

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 McLaren Applied-backed e-scooter maker LAVOIE acquired VanMoof for "tens of millions."

🇫🇷 Trustly acquired SlimPay for €70 million to expand into recurring payments

🇩🇪 Circus, a Hamburg-based foodtech startup, acquired Berlin culinary robotics startup Aitme

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇳🇱 PhotonVentures, a spinoff from PhotonDelta, revealed €60 million fund for photonics industry

🇪🇸 Info and CDTI aim to channel €50 million into Murcian startups

🇫🇮 Greencode Ventures announced first close at €40 million to boost Europe’s green startups

🇧🇪 Miles Ahead from Ghent raised €20 million for startups in AI and deeptech

🇺🇦 Geek Ventures launched its first fund at $23 million

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 Babylon Health division rescued as part of UK insolvency process

🇸🇪 Klarna eyes return to quarterly profit "very soon" after first-half loss shrinks

🇸🇪 Northvolt boss on trial – denies wrongdoing

🇪🇸 Fines for breaching the 'rider law' can cost Glovo up to €400 million

🇵🇱 Binance set up Polish entity for residents of Belgium after regulatory action

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 Report: August 2023 has been the best month yet for European tech

🇬🇧 University of Oxford, Imperial College London, and the University of Cambridge led the UK in filing patents and startup spinouts

🇫🇮 A consortium by SiloGen and TurkuNLP develops Europe's largest open-source LLMs

🇳🇱 Maximising the power of green startups: Insights from Rockstart energy fund

🇭🇷 Croatia's Rimac set a new course record at Nürburgring circuit, beating the Tesla Model S

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇫🇮 Ellie.ai, the 'Figma for data teams' bagged €2.5 million in seed funding

🇳🇱 Valyuu raised €2.4 million to fight electronic waste with circular economy marketplace

🇮🇸 SNERPA Power raised €2.2 million for energy decarbonisation

🇫🇮 SaaS startup Videobot secured €2 million to revolutionise online engagement

🇬🇧 Jitty raised $2 million to build AI-driven home search platform