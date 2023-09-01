VanMoof saved, photons and solar, and over €188.5M was invested in European tech this week

This week, our research tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €188.5 million. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 15 exits and M&A transactions.
As always, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about, however, this recap is by no means exhaustive.
Our comprehensive brief, and its associated data, are available to our insights members via a weekly round-up newsletter and a handy .csv file allowing for even more in-depth analysis.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
And now, the news.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇮🇪 Dublin's UrbanVolt gained €26 million investment for solar services
🇩🇪 Ivy raised $20 million to take open-banking payments international
🇫🇷 Parisian mental health platform Teale secured €10 million for international growth
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 McLaren Applied-backed e-scooter maker LAVOIE acquired VanMoof for "tens of millions."
🇫🇷 Trustly acquired SlimPay for €70 million to expand into recurring payments
🇩🇪 Circus, a Hamburg-based foodtech startup, acquired Berlin culinary robotics startup Aitme
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇳🇱 PhotonVentures, a spinoff from PhotonDelta, revealed €60 million fund for photonics industry
🇪🇸 Info and CDTI aim to channel €50 million into Murcian startups
🇫🇮 Greencode Ventures announced first close at €40 million to boost Europe’s green startups
🇧🇪 Miles Ahead from Ghent raised €20 million for startups in AI and deeptech
🇺🇦 Geek Ventures launched its first fund at $23 million
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇬🇧 Babylon Health division rescued as part of UK insolvency process
🇸🇪 Klarna eyes return to quarterly profit "very soon" after first-half loss shrinks
🇸🇪 Northvolt boss on trial – denies wrongdoing
🇪🇸 Fines for breaching the 'rider law' can cost Glovo up to €400 million
🇵🇱 Binance set up Polish entity for residents of Belgium after regulatory action
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇪🇺 Report: August 2023 has been the best month yet for European tech
🇬🇧 University of Oxford, Imperial College London, and the University of Cambridge led the UK in filing patents and startup spinouts
🇫🇮 A consortium by SiloGen and TurkuNLP develops Europe's largest open-source LLMs
🇳🇱 Maximising the power of green startups: Insights from Rockstart energy fund
🇭🇷 Croatia's Rimac set a new course record at Nürburgring circuit, beating the Tesla Model S
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇫🇮 Ellie.ai, the 'Figma for data teams' bagged €2.5 million in seed funding
🇳🇱 Valyuu raised €2.4 million to fight electronic waste with circular economy marketplace
🇮🇸 SNERPA Power raised €2.2 million for energy decarbonisation
🇫🇮 SaaS startup Videobot secured €2 million to revolutionise online engagement
🇬🇧 Jitty raised $2 million to build AI-driven home search platform
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments