Circus enhances AI-crafted culinary offering with Aitme's robotics

Circus, a Hamburg-based foodtech startup founded by former Flink co-founder Nikolas Bullwinkel, has successfully completed the acquisition of Aitme, a culinary robotics startup based in Berlin. Through the acquisition, Circus is taking a significant leap forward by incorporating Aitme's cutting-edge kitchen robotics technology into its operations. Terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Aitme's cooking robot will join Circus's artificial intelligence-crafted culinary offerings that, according to the company, enable a wide array of personalised dishes at low production costs. In leveraging Aitme's automated kitchen technology, Circus is aiming to bring these costs down even further, citing the former's abilities to reduce cooking times and decrease food waste.

"Aitme’s exceptional robotics expertise complements the proprietary infrastructure of our micro kitchen hubs, seamlessly blending software-based technology with artificial intelligence," explained Bullwinkel. "Together, we are strategically positioned to further expand Circus’ services and accelerate our mission of making high-quality, fresh, and varied food accessible to everyone."

Since its inception in 2022, Circus has extended its footprint to Hamburg, Cologne, Berlin, and Duisburg. This growth has been backed by substantial investments from BlackMars Capital, 2bX, WestTech Ventures, Ride Capital investor Verena Pausder, Pink Captial founder Lea-Sophie Cramer, and fromAtoB CEO Gunnar Berning, amounting to €18 million.

Lead image: Philipp Löfler