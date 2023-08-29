Finnish SaaS startup Videobot secures €2M to revolutionise online engagement

Today, Videobot, a Finnish SaaS startup, has raised €2 million in seed funding.

The company aims to transform online customer engagement using personalised, interactive videos.

Generation Z and younger demand more video content over text. However, a global study by Yahoo and OMD Worldwide finds them to have a 1-second attention span for ads.

As a result, brands are looking to engage their website visitors and explain their products in a simpler, more cohesive way.

According to Anssi Kiviranta, co-founder of Videobot:

"80% of internet traffic today is video. Videobot represents a paradigm shift in online communication. Our platform seamlessly integrates the convenience of chatbots with the engaging power of short videos, opening new horizons for businesses to connect with their audiences."

With on-demand product demonstrations and effective, simple explanations of complex product information, businesses can achieve measurable enhancement in their customer acquisition.

Videobot's clients have witnessed a 98% increase in engagement, 150% more time spent on the website, and a 36% increase in overall sales lead volume.

Use cases include lead generation, recruitment and streamlining employee onboarding.

Co-founder Matias Mäenpää asserts:

"We believe the future is fully video-based websites, not just widgets or plug-ins. With internet connections becoming faster and more stable, any brand can build its customer acquisition with video material. Potential clients are fully engaged from the get-go and guided through a personalised video experience based on their choices and needs. We're thrilled to collaborate with visionary investors who share our commitment to shaping the future of online engagement."

The funding comes from Finland's Superhero Capital, Luxembourg's Expon Capital Digital Tech Fund, and angel investors, Sweden's Urban Gillstrom and Finland's Ari Korhonen.

The funding will accelerate Videobot's growth, especially in Europe and the US markets, both in which the company has already gained a solid foothold with over 200 customers in 15 countries and multiple diverse industries.