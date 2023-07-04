AI-generated B2B video production tool Immersive Fox raises €3.3 million to further its capabilities

London-based Immersive Fox is putting AI into your B2B video production. The start-up specialises in AI-generated video to help users generate sales and customer communication or to deliver in-house videos, making it quicker, easier and more cost effective for your business, according to Immersive Fox of course.

It uses face and voice to generate the content, don’t worry, if you don’t fancy yourself looking like an AI-generated model of yourself there are avatars to choose from.

The company has just raised a Seed round of €3.3million and Redseed VC, Monte Carlo Capital, and Altair. Funds will be ‘allocated to developing the company’s cutting-edge technologies further - with product and R&D plans including a video analytics tool, embeddable video player, UI animations and captions, and full body movement synthesis from text’.

Immersive Fox claims its solution ‘allows its clients to create personalised videos on mass, in 1 minute to generate a 1 minute of sales videos on average - shaving seven minutes off its closest competitors.’

Perhaps considered a close competitor is fellow London-based firm Colossyan who raised a Series A round of $5 million earlier this year. Working in the education tech sector it claims it can ‘cut can video production and localisation time from 2-3 weeks to under 30 minutes, saving thousands of dollars per video for educators and corporate L&D teams.’

“Artificial Intelligence came to the foreground of the investor community during 2022. With the rise of generative AI and LLMs, the tremendous disruptive potential of this technology became apparent to the broader population,” says Eugene Belov, managing partner at Redseed VC.

“However, the true value of any new technology lies in the extent to which it solves and simplifies existing problems and challenges. While we were very impressed with Immersive Fox's tech stack and brilliant team, what really solidified the investment case for us was the company's razor-sharp focus on the sales & marketing use case, which to this day saw very little innovation and disruption throughout the years. We are strong believers in the tremendous value Immersive Fox and its technology can generate for sales teams across multiple verticals by constantly tailoring their product to their customer's needs,” he says.

"This significant investment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who work together diligently to bring a wealth of experience and professionalism to the table. Both my team and investors are all excited to see how this innovation shapes the industry,” says Alisa Patotskaya, CEO and founder of Immersive Fox.

Main image: Alisa Patotskaya (source: Immersive Fox)