Ellie.ai, the 'Figma for data teams', bags €2.5M in seed funding

Today Ellie.ai, a pioneer in product design and collaboration software for data teams, announced that it has secured a €2.5 million seed funding round.

Helsinki company Ellie leads the market for data product design and collaboration tools. It empowers global businesses to better understand and validate their data product needs before building costly data pipelines.

According to Johannes Hovi, CEO and Co-founder at Ellie.ai:

"If we look at the Modern Data Stack, hundreds of tools help you automate, build, and document your data architecture. Despite this, the percentage of data projects that provide a clear return on investment hasn't changed. People get lost in their complex data tools and stacks. We believe the most productive data products start from people, culture, and the need to drive better organisational collaboration."

Ellie has developed a technology-supported Data Product Design workflow designed to enhance collaboration between businesses and data teams more effectively than previously possible.

Hannu Järvi, CSO and Co-founder at Ellie.ai explains:

"You can think of Ellie as "Figma for data teams", an easy collaboration platform, but designed specifically for large-scale data initiatives. From template-based brainstorming workflows to seamless integrations with other tools and ease of use of a modern collaboration platform where everything is connected, easily shareable, and secure."

The company has made significant growth since launching in 2019 and has over 50 enterprise customers worldwide today.

The round is co-led by Newion and Crowberry Capital.

According to Jenny Ruth Hrafnsdottir, Founding Partner at Crowberry Capital:

"Ellie.ai is a standout startup in the data space. Their drive to reshape how enterprises manage their data initiatives aligns with our commitment to support startups that redefine their markets. We're thrilled to back Ellie.ai on this exciting journey."

With this funding, the company is developing new workflows for its customers.

The team is committed to empowering its users and is passionate about helping data teams swiftly understand and validate their product ideas.

Lead image provided by Ellie.ai