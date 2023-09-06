Starred and Talenthub merge to create global candidate experience platform

Dutch candidate experience analytics platform Starred and Danish recruitment platform Talenthub have merged. By joining forces the firms plan to create a global candidate experience platform to rival all others and 'make the experience of hiring and getting hired more enjoyable'. A new solution by the firms will be announced later in this year.

“This is truly a merger of equals. When Daniel and I first met in Amsterdam, we found that we were both holding half of the pieces of the winning puzzle,” says Lars van Wieren, founder and CEO of Starred. “We realised that we could go further together than either one of us could on our own.”

The merger will see both firms remain in their Amsterdam and Copenhagen offices, van Wieren will take on the role of COO and Daniel Birkholm, CEO of Talenthub, the role of CEO to the merged entities.

“By joining forces and becoming a larger organisation, we are leveraging each other’s strengths and opening up the possibility to provide our customers with the best of both worlds," says Birkholm, “Together, we can provide a wider range of services and strengthen our existing offering.”