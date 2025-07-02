Peachies raises £2.1M to reinvent the nappy experience for modern parents

London-based Peachies has closed an oversubscribed £2.1 million investment round. Peachies is the fast-scaling British premium nappy brand shaking the category from the bottom up through a next-generation product, frictionless subscription model, and parent-first service design modelled on luxury hospitality.

With 10x revenue growth in 2024, Peachies has reached over 25,000 families across the UK, proving that today’s parents are eager for premium, design-first alternatives and establishing a new category in the traditionally commoditised nappy space.

Peachies’ focus is to put parents at the centre of innovation by redesigning everyday essentials to emphasise joy and provide valuable support. With an organic reach of 4M+, and customers including Montana Brown, Lucy Watson, and Emily Blackwell, the brand has carved out a cult status.

Recent collaborations with fellow challenger brands TRIP and Oddbox signal Peachies’ growing dominance in the modern family ecosystem.

Commenting on Peachies’ ethos, Co-Founder Rima Suppan said:

Parenthood isn’t a lifestyle trend. It’s love, logistics, laughter and overwhelm - often all at once. We’re here to help parents feel seen, supported, and empowered. Luxury today means time, peace of mind, and fewer things to worry about. That’s what we’re building - and we’re just getting started.

Peachies’ successful fundraising signals that investors are also taking notice of the broader cultural shift driven by the nuances of millennial and Gen Z parenting: from pastel clichés and one-size-fits-all offerings to modern, personable premium brands that understand the power of community.

Commenting on the recent funding round, Co-Founder Morgan Mixon said:

We’re a small, scrappy team and, as the founders, Rima and I are focused on ensuring our team has the ability to creatively develop thoughtful, innovative solutions for nappy wranglers. With such value-aligned partners on board who believe in this approach, we are ready to accelerate our journey as a high-growth, sustainable business.

The round was led by ArmaVir Partners, a New York-based growth investor, and Triple B, the Amsterdam-based family office of the Bata legacy.

Peachies is poised to scale its service focused on radically enhancing the nappy experience for UK families.

Jordy Johannes, Chief Investment Officer of Triple B, praised the company’s unique market position and momentum:

Not only as parents but also as investors, we see in Peachies a rare clarity of purpose, strong early product-market fit - and a world-class team ready to scale it with heart and precision.

Lee Chaikin, Co-Founder of ArmaVir Partners, added:

Morgan and Rima are two exceptional founders with a clear vision, relentless drive, and a deep passion for disrupting a category that has been underserved. We’re excited to support them as they build a new standard in modern parenting.

This funding round also includes participation from a select group of founders and senior operators with experience at consumer leaders such as Tutti Bambini, Lick and Peloton. That brings invaluable knowledge in brand, platform, and customer retention strategy as Peachies scales its operations and digital infrastructure.