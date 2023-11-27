Ukrainian SaaS startup Getpin secures $400K Seed funding

Today Ukrainian SaaS startup Getpin announced it has raised $400,000 in Seed funding from the Czech venture capital fund Presto Ventures.

The company has developed a SaaS online marketing tool that helps businesses with physical points of sale attract customers looking for goods or services nearby.

Getpin provides a single technology platform that allows clients to synchronise business information and customer reviews on various online services such as Google Business Profile, Bing Places for Business, Apple Business Connect, and Facebook Graph API.

In 2021 the company entered the Estonian market, followed by the Polish market in 2022.

Today, Getpin's clients are represented by over 100 companies in Central and Eastern Europe, including Nova Poshta in Ukraine and the Pekao Bank in Poland, the second-largest bank in the country.

Volodymyr Leshchenko, Getpin founder and CEO, shared:

"Since the start of Getpin, we've had an ambitious goal – to build a large global company that will become a leader in the international market. Our success is based on a profound understanding of customers' needs and our commitment to resolving their problems. Therefore, we strive to attract like-minded people with shared values, a sense of humour, and irony – this helps us develop a transparent and effective multicultural organisation inside Getpin."

According to Roman Novacek, Partner in Presto Ventures:

"Volodymyr is an incredibly dedicated founder who is determined to make Getpin a success no matter what. We have seen how effectively he has overcome the difficulties associated with the pandemic and the unfolding of war. The sustainable development of the product in such difficult conditions and its successful expansion beyond the borders of Ukraine convinced us to support the scaling of Getpin."

The investment, first of all, is aimed at scaling the product in Central and Eastern European countries, as well as at Getpin's entry into the Latin American markets.

Lead image: Volodymyr Leshchenko, Getpin founder and CEO. Photo: Uncredited.