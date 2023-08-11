E-Commerce & Marketplaces

Czech start-up Outfindo secures €900K Seed funding to enhance E-commerce experience with AI

Prague-based start-up, Outfindo, secures €900,000 in seed funding to boost R&D and expand AI-powered shopping guide solutions for improved e-commerce user experience
Fiona Alston 5 hours ago
Czech start-up Outfindo has secured €900,000 in a Seed funding round which will see the Prague-based e-commerce company expand its R&D, ‘focusing on product-tuning and expanding into new verticals, and go-to-market activities’.

Outfindo's solution optimises flow on e-commerce platforms, using AI to create shopping guides for users help users find the exact product to suit their needs. 

The round was led by Presto Ventures and includes participation from Patero and Longevity Fellows. 

“Over the years, I’ve often found myself helping friends and colleagues choose the perfect bike. On the other hand, I’ve been struggling with choosing any other more complex product myself. I realised that e-commerce has been so busy with growth and operations that customer experience has been left behind,” said Jan Mateju, the co-founder and CEO at Outfindo, in an interview with The Recursive

