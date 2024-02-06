Heura Foods' €40M Series B boosts plant-based foodtech development

Today Barcelona plant-based foodtech company Heura Foods has successfully closed its Series B, securing €40 million.

The company was founded by activists Marc Coloma and Bernat Añaños in April 2017 to create solutions that render the current food system obsolete and accelerate the transition to a world where animals are no longer part of the protein production equation.

In April, the company filed its first patent allowing never-before nutritional values additive-free that can be applied across multiple plant-based food categories, such as deli meats, whole cuts (meats and fish), and dairy products.

This funding round gathered the largest plant-based manufacturers, Upfield, Unovis Asset Management, alongside the prominent food tech fund, European Circular Bioeconomy Fund (ECBF VC), and New Tree Impact.

This strategic coalition builds one of the most extensive plant-based alliances, forming a board that will focus on top-notch tech to set new industry standards and allow Heura to boost its impact in the food industry, accelerating international expansion and exploring new collaboration models beyond its branded meat alternatives.

Marc Coloma, CEO and co-founder of Heura Foods, shared:

"We are thrilled as this is a recognition of Heura's vision at the forefront of Europe's protein transition.

To change the food system, we need to move the pressure from consumers to the food industry, placing health and sustainability as a must. This new chapter will drive us to profitability while allowing us to develop breakthrough tech to tackle the key challenges within the industry in a scalable way."

David Haines, Group CEO of Upfield, said:

"Through our investment and strategic partnership, we'll jointly advance research & development to fast-track innovation in the plant-based cheese category. We look forward to supporting Heura's team in accelerating the plant-based transition, aligned on a joint mission to transform the global food system to one that offers consumers more affordable and delicious plant-based options, shaping the Future of Food."

'In 2023, despite challenges, Heura's poised to lead the plant-based meat sector with a strong brand, quality focus, and health commitment. Excited to support its internationalisation and tech advancement for pan-European leadership, 'mentioned Marie Asano, Partner at European Circular Bioeconomy Fund (ECBF VC).

With this Series B, Heura aims to achieve profitability, further drive innovation, and expand its portfolio of tech patents, solving the biggest consumer barriers on a scalable and global scale.

The company remains steadfast in its goal of launching "successors" products with the highest repeat rates in the category while expanding its business through tech licensing and enticing a broader audience to accelerate the food system transformation.