Adtech

Analytical Alley secures €700k for AI-based martech solutions

Analytics Alley transforms marketing from a vague expense into a clear, strategic business asset.
Cate Lawrence 5 hours ago
Analytical Alley secures €700k for AI-based martech solutions
Send email Copy link

Today AI-based Martech company Analytical Alley has secured €700k to help businesses plan marketing activities more profitably. 

Analytical Alley's AI-based solution creates a picture of a company's marketing and business performance data to create a personalised action plan for better business results. 

Marketing activities are essential to a company's growth, but on average, 40 percent of marketing funds are wasted, according to Tanel Rebane, CEO of Analytical Alley. 

"In today's economic climate, throwing money to the wind is no longer possible. In a world where data analytics has evolved to a new level, all marketing activities, from field campaigns to digital advertising, should be driving growth for businesses.

We package this data to allow companies to draw clear conclusions and make smarter decisions. We provide a concrete roadmap to make this data support business growth."

Analytical Alley has grown out of one of Estonia's leading media agencies, Initiative who will remain a business client. Other clients include PHH Group, Norsk Tipping, Kristiania University, and Coop Bank.

The Estonian company's 15-strong team currently operates in the Baltics and plans to expand across Europe this year.

Lead image: Analytical Alley. Photo: uncredited. 

Analytical Alley secures €700k for AI-based martech solutions
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All