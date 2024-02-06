Analytical Alley secures €700k for AI-based martech solutions

Today AI-based Martech company Analytical Alley has secured €700k to help businesses plan marketing activities more profitably.

Analytical Alley's AI-based solution creates a picture of a company's marketing and business performance data to create a personalised action plan for better business results.

Marketing activities are essential to a company's growth, but on average, 40 percent of marketing funds are wasted, according to Tanel Rebane, CEO of Analytical Alley.

"In today's economic climate, throwing money to the wind is no longer possible. In a world where data analytics has evolved to a new level, all marketing activities, from field campaigns to digital advertising, should be driving growth for businesses. We package this data to allow companies to draw clear conclusions and make smarter decisions. We provide a concrete roadmap to make this data support business growth."

Analytical Alley has grown out of one of Estonia's leading media agencies, Initiative who will remain a business client. Other clients include PHH Group, Norsk Tipping, Kristiania University, and Coop Bank.

The Estonian company's 15-strong team currently operates in the Baltics and plans to expand across Europe this year.

Lead image: Analytical Alley. Photo: uncredited.