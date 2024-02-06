Open source e-commerce platform Saleor raises $8M

Today composable e-commerce platform Saleor announced that it has closed an $8 million Seed extension round.

Founded in Poland in 2020 by Mirek Mencel and Patryk Zawadzki, Saleor is an open-source, GraphQL-first, ecommerce platform that serves high-volume companies with a modern stack and a user-friendly dashboard.

Saleor's platform is headless, meaning the front-end presentation layer is separated from back-end functionality, allowing for flexibility in content delivery across various e-commerce platforms.

In 2021, the company closed a $2.5 million Seed round to build its SaaS cloud offering, which led to adoption at renowned brands, including Lush and Breitling.

Target Global leads the funding with participation from Kevin Mahaffey, Cherry Ventures, Zalando, and TQ Ventures.

Saleor intends to use the funding to drive growth, expand its agency program, and bolster its core product.

Zalando is also keen to explore areas of joint work based on a shared vision for multimarket commerce that scales: a core set of commerce features easily extended with microservices.

Saleor CEO Mirek Mencel said:

"We're thrilled to welcome Target Global and Zalando to the Saleor team. With the new capital, we'll further establish Saleor as the most composable, multimarket-ready platform available while keeping the dev community at the heart of what we do. We'll help developers deliver business value for their companies more quickly and reliably than ever."

Lina Chong, Partner at Target Global, commented:

"We're deeply committed to backing innovative ventures. Saleor's thriving open-source community, robust SaaS offering, and forward-thinking vision harmonise seamlessly with our thesis on global commerce businesses."

Jan Bartels, SVP B2B at Zalando, said:

"With ZEOS, we want to offer brands and retailers a holistic solution for their multi-channel sales. The brands' own online stores play an important role in this. Here, we see a great fit with Saleor's vision, offering and expertise, which can also help us to expand our capabilities further, for example, in exposing our convenient delivery options to the Saleor checkout."

