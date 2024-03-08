Gamer Arena receives investment from DOMiNO Ventures for AI development

This week, the competitive gaming platform Gamer Arena received investment from DOMiNO Ventures.

With over 700 tournaments and more than 500,000 members, Gamer Arena is Türkiye's largest competitive platform.

The platform organises tournaments for more than 30 games such as FIFA, Clash Royale, PUBG, and offers users the opportunity to compete one-on-one through self-developed games.

The games, which can be accessed via both web and mobile platforms, operate entirely on GAU Token infrastructure; meaning users can earn GAU Tokens by playing games.

The company plans to use this investment to develop new AI-based products and expand the usage areas of GAU Token.

Gamer Arena offers e-sports tournaments, competitive mobile games, and AI products through its GAU ecosystem and has received investment from DOMiNO Ventures with a $6 million valuation.

Lead image: Ella Don.