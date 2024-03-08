Estonia offers a lifeline to UK startups stifled by regulatory hurdles

This week, UK startups turn to Estonia in response to systemic blockages to innovation in the UK.

Nearly one in five UK startups that fail cite regulatory or legal changes as the ultimate reason. The government-backed innovation lab Accelerate Estonia is throwing them a lifeline, adopting a special focus on UK businesses for 2024 and inviting them to apply for its programme.

It enables experimental collaborations between high-growth tech companies and the Estonian government, one of the world’s most digitally forward administrations, which can quickly change restrictive legislation.

All the tech startups from the first UK cohort of applicants face regulatory challenges in the UK market that jeopardise the future of their businesses; these range from data protection laws affecting AI integration in healthcare to regulations blocking the genetic modification of algae for enhanced CO2 absorption.

Two companies were chosen to progress to the final stage of the selection process, where Accelerate Estonia’s Advisory Board will assess their suitability for a state-backed pilot:

Your Cue: Has developed a finger-based medical-grade wearable that continuously monitors a patient’s vitals and uploads them to a cloud platform.

O-Innovations: This team's patented wind turbine is designed to generate electricity by exploiting the turbulent winds found in urban areas.

Companies invited to join the Accelerate Estonia’s initiative will work with the government to create a regulatory sandbox in Estonia. They’ll gain access to a market where they can test and refine their products, with Estonia’s amended legislation potentially providing a post-pilot path for scalability within the EU.

Anett Numa, Head of Government Relations and Communications at Accelerate Estonia, commented:

“We saw innovations that have the potential to impact people and the planet meaningfully. Yet, like a significant proportion of tech startups, each team is blocked by outdated laws and an overly complicated regulatory landscape. Those accepted into the Accelerate programme will have the opportunity to work with the Estonian government to address those challenges, providing regulators in the UK and around the world with a framework that enables innovation rather than throttling it.”

Applications for the Accelerate Estonia programme remain open to UK startups. The programme's website provides full details on the process and qualifying criteria.