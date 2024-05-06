Stonal secures near €100M investment from Aareon for real estate data management

Today real estate data management platform Stonal raised up to €100 million in a strategic investment by Aareon, a European provider of SaaS solutions.

Founded in 2017, Stonal’s mission is to deliver data quality at scale for asset owners and investors. Its collaborative AI-powered platform extracts information from documents and blueprints, creating an accurate and continuously updated database on buildings open to stakeholders such as property managers, surveyors, and insurers. Its decision-making modules offer ESG reporting and CapEx planning to increase returns, improve productivity and preserve value.

Since its inception, the company has quickly expanded into residential and commercial real estate. In early 2024, Stonal launched its proprietary StonalGPT, the first generative artificial intelligence solution designed for real estate owners and investors, establishing itself as one of the pioneers in this field.

Robin Rivaton, CEO of Stonal, shared:

“The real estate industry, both residential and commercial, is at a crossroads. AI is a massive opportunity to reshape it deeply, but it requires a significant amount of data on which to be trained. To reach such a scale, we are accelerating our European expansion thanks to this strategic partnership with Aareon.”

Aareon provides SaaS solutions for the European property industry. With locations across France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, Aareon serves 13,000 customers, totalling 18 million housing units.

Harry Thomsen, CEO of Aareon shared:

“Investing in Stonal is a strategic step to strengthen our “Aareon Sustain” product portfolio and amplify our proficiency in AI technology across the Aareon Group. With an expected uptick in the need for robust data management solutions, this collaboration not only reinforces the existing partnership between Stonal and Aareon in France but also equips us to meet our customers’ needs and deliver unrivalled innovation and operational excellence.”

Aareon’s investment in Stonal reflects the growing appetite of the real estate sector for technological solutions that enable it to address the major challenges it faces, applying to both larger and smaller companies. Expanding ESG expectations, increased CapEx for greener properties, stringent building safety regulations, and higher vacancies due to remote work for offices converge in high-interest rates.