SumUp raises €1.5B, 300M fund for nanotech startups, and 10 Spanish startups to watch

This week our research tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €2.5 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
This week our research tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €2.5 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 SumUp raises €1.5B in an oversubscribed round led by Goldman Sachs

🇬🇧 Monzo to top up funding round to £500M, says report

🇪🇪 Bolt closes €220M revolving credit facility: a step towards IPO

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇨🇿 Cin7 acquires Inventoro to expand analytics capabilities

🇩🇪 Kinderheldin and keleya to merge into womens' health super-platform

🇩🇪 Summa equity acquires majority stake in Fast LTA

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 Investment firm Intuition comes out of stealth with €15M fund

🎵 VC Ventech makes strategic exit from Believe, announces launch of 6th fund

💸 Imec.xpand launches €300M fund for semiconductor and nanotech startups

♻️ Rotterdam’s Infinity Recycling closes Circular Plastics Fund at €175M to boost plastic recycling

🗞️ In other (important) news

💸 April 2024 report: With €3.7B raised, year-over-year investment decreased 5 per cent

🇪🇺 Invest Europe's PE at work report: PE and VC-backed companies drive job creation

🚲 Getir is exiting Europe and closing Gorillas as fast grocery delivery feels the chill

🇬🇧 Lunar founder has "confidence" appeal against court decision will be successful

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇸 10 Spanish startups to watch in 2024

🇪🇸 How a Slovakian startup transforms IoT with near-invisible, bio-compatible sensors

🤖 UK SMEs can now bid for funding to train employees in AI

💻 How VictoriaMetrics' open source approach led to mass industry adoption

🌳 Lithuanian startup HeavyFinance signs up 300,000 hectares in Ukraine for regenerative farming push

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇮🇪 Ceartas raises $4.5M to detect AI-generated content

🇬🇧 EIC awards Riverlane £2.1M for quantum error detection

🇸🇪 X Shore navigates through the waves with €8.5M funding

🇬🇧 Pollen Careers raises £112,000 to diversify the job market

🇮🇹 Glaut raises $1.4M for conversational survey platform

