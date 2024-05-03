SumUp raises €1.5B, 300M fund for nanotech startups, and 10 Spanish startups to watch

This week our research tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €2.5 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 SumUp raises €1.5B in an oversubscribed round led by Goldman Sachs
🇬🇧 Monzo to top up funding round to £500M, says report
🇪🇪 Bolt closes €220M revolving credit facility: a step towards IPO
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇨🇿 Cin7 acquires Inventoro to expand analytics capabilities
🇩🇪 Kinderheldin and keleya to merge into womens' health super-platform
🇩🇪 Summa equity acquires majority stake in Fast LTA
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💸 Investment firm Intuition comes out of stealth with €15M fund
🎵 VC Ventech makes strategic exit from Believe, announces launch of 6th fund
💸 Imec.xpand launches €300M fund for semiconductor and nanotech startups
♻️ Rotterdam’s Infinity Recycling closes Circular Plastics Fund at €175M to boost plastic recycling
🗞️ In other (important) news
💸 April 2024 report: With €3.7B raised, year-over-year investment decreased 5 per cent
🇪🇺 Invest Europe's PE at work report: PE and VC-backed companies drive job creation
🚲 Getir is exiting Europe and closing Gorillas as fast grocery delivery feels the chill
🇬🇧 Lunar founder has "confidence" appeal against court decision will be successful
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇪🇸 10 Spanish startups to watch in 2024
🇪🇸 How a Slovakian startup transforms IoT with near-invisible, bio-compatible sensors
🤖 UK SMEs can now bid for funding to train employees in AI
💻 How VictoriaMetrics' open source approach led to mass industry adoption
🌳 Lithuanian startup HeavyFinance signs up 300,000 hectares in Ukraine for regenerative farming push
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇮🇪 Ceartas raises $4.5M to detect AI-generated content
🇬🇧 EIC awards Riverlane £2.1M for quantum error detection
🇸🇪 X Shore navigates through the waves with €8.5M funding
🇬🇧 Pollen Careers raises £112,000 to diversify the job market
🇮🇹 Glaut raises $1.4M for conversational survey platform
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments