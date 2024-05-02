Imec.xpand launches €300M fund for semiconductor and nanotech startups

Imec.xpand, an independent global venture capital fund, today announced the launch of a new €300 million fund to accelerate the growth of transformative semiconductor and nanotechnology innovations.

Established as a collaborative effort with nanoelectronics R&D and innovation hub imec, the fund will invest in startups that can potentially be globally disruptive within their target domains.

The fund is designed to fuel semiconductor innovation beyond traditional applications and drive the next-generation technologies that are ten years ahead of their time.

Imec.xpand invests globally across all stages, transforming semiconductor and nanotechnology innovations into market-ready solutions.

Focused on leveraging imec's expertise, the fund targets breakthrough technologies, including artificial AI, machine learning, (AR/VR and photonics. In life sciences, imec.xpand is looking for opportunities to advance cell therapy, sequencing, neuromodulation and other applications that will transform medical diagnostics and treatments.

According to Tom Vanhoutte, partner at imec.xpan:

“Imec.xpand is not just about funding startups, it's about building companies that can lead the next wave of technological transformation. With this fund, we are dedicated to advancing the semiconductor industry by empowering startups to bring innovative technologies to market faster. The combination of our venture capital and international network helps unicorns grow amid the global race for semiconductor supremacy.”

The first imec.xpand fund was launched in 2017. To date, imec.xpand has invested in 23 companies that, so far, have raised nearly €1.5 billion in financing and includes two unicorns.

Imec.xpand portfolio companies are developing cutting-edge, differentiated technologies that give them a global competitive advantage in their respective markets. Portfolio companies include Swave Photonics, Pulsify Medical, and Spectricity.

Lead image: Imec.xpand. Photo: uncredited.