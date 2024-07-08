Data/Research

Last week recap: €1B for the European tech and June report

Last week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Tamara Djurickovic 5 hours ago
Last week recap: €1B for the European tech and June report
Send email Copy link

Last week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

Additionally, last week we published our monthly report 📊, according to which European tech companies raised €6 billion over the course of June 2024 (a decrease of around 44 per cent compared to the previous month) in some 333 deals. The ten biggest deals collected together almost half of the total amount collected this month.

Webrazzi Insights Icon
Continue reading this article by becoming a Tech.eu Insider
If you are a member of Tech.eu Insights, you can log in to access the full article. If you don't have Insights access yet, you can act now.
Sign in
or
Exclusive offer: 1 year for 100 EUR Get unlimited access to Tech.eu insights, articles, analysis and reports.
Subscribe here
Last week recap: €1B for the European tech and June report
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All