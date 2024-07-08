Last week recap: €1B for the European tech and June report

Last week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

Additionally, last week we published our monthly report 📊, according to which European tech companies raised €6 billion over the course of June 2024 (a decrease of around 44 per cent compared to the previous month) in some 333 deals. The ten biggest deals collected together almost half of the total amount collected this month.