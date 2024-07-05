€500M for HR Path, Taxfix acquires TaxScouts, and global tech shapers Finland

This week our research tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

This week we also released our monthly report on the latest deals, investor activity, and trends that occured in June. It's available in full to our subscriber community.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇷 HR Path Secures €500M in Financing from Ardian

🇬🇧 Oscar-winning firm DNEG raises £150M at $2B valuation

🇪🇸 Citibox raises €80M to expand smart mailbox network in Spain

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 German digital tax platform Taxfix enters UK market with TaxScouts acquisition

🇨🇭 Squirro acquires Synaptica to integrate GenAI and data visualisation

🇳🇱 LG Electronics acquires Dutch smart home platform Athom

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🌍 Seaya Andromeda, Southern Europe's first Article 9 climatetech fund raises €300M

🏠 Grosvenor UK invests in Europe's largest proptech VC noa

💸 Forestay II ILP secures $220M in second fund

🤖 Female Foundry partners with Google for AI incubator

🏡 Vonovia and Founders Factory team up to accelerate affordable, climate-neutral housing tech

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 Tech leaders urge next government to help startups overcome scaleup funding gap

🇦🇹 Austrian startup develops life-saving rapid blood sepsis diagnostics

🇩🇪 ERC System emerges from stealth with medical eVTOL

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇫🇷 Altrove raises €3.7M for to develop rare earth alternatives

🇫🇮 Finland: Sustainability and innovation for shaping global technology trends

🇬🇧 Revolut posts record profits as softens stance on London listing

🦄 “Without the UK we’re not in business”, says Pleo boss, as the Danish unicorn soft launches in US

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 OpenFi secures £500,000 pre-seed for conversational AI

🇳🇱 Roboat raises €550,000 for autonomous boat tech

🇵🇱 Moniti raises $450,000 boost for deskless team management

🇸🇪 Analytics startup Steep raises €4M seed

🇦🇹 Trever raises €2.4M for asset management platform