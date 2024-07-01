Vonovia and Founders Factory team up to accelerate affordable, climate-neutral housing tech

Global venture studio and startup accelerator Founders Factory and German housing company Vonovia are developing a new venture studio that will deliver new tech innovations that support the scaling and availability of affordable and climate-neutral housing.

The Vonovia/Founders Factory venture studio will partner with entrepreneurs to create new property, finance and climate startups.

This partnership will explore how frontier technologies, such as generative AI, digital twins, and intelligent infrastructure, can be applied to address the challenges and opportunities of modern urban living.

Vonovia provides a home for over one million people and has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. In the initial phase of the projects, Vonovia provides financial support and a strategic advantage. In return, the housing company receives minority shares in each startup.

Alexander Weihe, Head of Innovation and Business Building Vonovia SE said:

“As the biggest housing company in Europe Vonovia’s strategy on sustainability and innovation has been setting standards in the property sector for several years. Vonovia aims to achieve a nearly climate neutral building stock by 2045 and affordable living remains a cornerstone of our activities. We therefore need the best innovations from start-ups to make our buildings and neighbourhoods sustainable and climate-neutral. The collaboration with Founders Factory will produce new solutions that our society urgently needs.”

Previous Founders Factory venture studio companies include BuiltAI, Materials Nexus, Tembo, Furbnow, Acre, Hammock and EcoNest. Since 2015, Founders Factory's 300+ portfolio companies have raised $1bn+ follow-on funding from leading funds and investors.

Henry Lane Fox, Founders Factory CEO added:

“Germany's shifting population demographic, increasing urbanisation and climate change are challenges where innovation and entrepreneurship can be leveraged to find a solution. We are excited to bring one of Europe’s largest property companies on board to provide data, insight and expertise that founders can access as they build new innovative, tech-driven ventures that meet the demands of future living."

Lead image: Vonovia. Photo: uncredited.