In Q3 2024, European tech companies raised €11 billion over 891 deals. Compared to the same period the year before, this number decreased for almost 60 per cent (€28 billion raised in Q3 2023), and around 50 per cent compared to Q3 2022 (€21.1 billion).

This came as no surprise as investors in general are likely influenced by the current global macroeconomic climate, leading to more cautious investment strategies.