Recyda raises €6.3M Series A for packing management platform

Recyda has secured €6.3M in funding from Cusp Capital as lead investor, a prominent venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in European technology companies.

Pressured by new legislative mandates, the packaging industry faces significant challenges as they are bound to comply with ambitious targets concerning all packaging entering the EU market. Recyda offers a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for sustainable packaging management which helps internationally positioned packaging manufacturers, brand owners, and retailers manage packaging data effectively and adhere to the complex international landscape of sustainability requirements. The team is already working with leading brands in the FMCG sector such as Beiersdorf, Kao, Trolli and more and plans to drive their expansion forward with the new capital.

The Series A round was led by Cusp Capital, a leading early-stage technology investor from Essen, Germany. Existing investors also participated, building on their previous investment in 2023, which included contributions from a consortium featuring Speedinvest, Futury Capital, the Auxxo Female Catalyst Fund, and notable business angels such as Dr. Stephan Rohr (TWAICE), Benedikt Franke (Planetly / Helpling), and Martin Weber (one • five).

Recyda's solution has not only gained the confidence of investors but also attracted an impressive lineup of well-known enterprise customers. Kao, one of Japan’s leading consumer goods manufacturers well known for brands such as Goldwell, Guhl and John Frieda, has been working with Recyda from early on. Kao stresses the importance of working with digital solutions to transition to a circular economy. Recyda's software supports the company in assessing the recyclability of packaging and optimising it internationally for all packaging types and brands. Daniel Nebe, Senior Manager Package Development, Consumer Care Business, AEMEA, explains: "Recyda's solution offers key insights early in the packaging development process, helping us identify the most recyclable options. Recyda’s solution is a great contribution to the industry’s joint efforts to reduce our environmental footprint."

Recyda, founded by Christian Knobloch (CEO), Vivian Loftin (CMO), and Anna Zießow (CPO), plans to use the new funds to expand into international markets, acquire new customers, and accelerate product development. "This funding round empowers us to further build on our current growth," says Christian Knobloch, Co-Founder and CEO of Recyda. "Cusp Capital’s investment strategy of funding a new generation of tools at the intersection of digitization and sustainability perfectly aligns with our mission. With the team’s impressive track record, they are a strong partner on our side and we are excited to be working together to accelerate our expansion internationally, both in terms of customers as well as the regional coverage in our software."

„We strongly believe that packaging will move from a ‘use and dispose’ regime to circularity. Recyda has built the data foundation to manage sustainable packaging portfolios across functions (like Sustainability & Finance) and the entire packaging value chain. Given Recyda’s deep solution that is already trusted by leading brands, Recyda has the potential to become the leading operating system for sustainable packaging globally.” says Dr. Maximilian Rowoldt, Investor & General Partner at Cusp Capital.

Recyda’s SaaS solution is designed to digitally manage packaging data along the packaging value chain and conduct thorough evaluations. At the heart of the platform is the digital assessment of packaging recyclability, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Fees and other sustainability aspects, adhering to stringent international standards.

Recyda's solution is designed for the entire value chain to be the operating system for the packaging industry. The solution supports companies in packaging R&D, master data management, and financial reporting and forecasting. With the Series A investment, the company is set to rapidly expand its market presence and further develop its product. By extending its reach into new markets and refining its product offerings, Recyda aims to set new standards in packaging sustainability management and to support global companies in their journey towards a circular economy.