Finland: Sustainability and innovation for shaping global technology trends

Fueled by a combination of world-class education, a strong culture of research and development, and government support, Finland has cultivated a dynamic environment for startups and established tech companies alike.
From pioneering advancements in mobile technology to cutting-edge innovations in gaming and software development, Finland continues to foster a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, engineers, and creatives.
With a focus on sustainability, digital transformation, and global competitiveness, Finland's tech sector remains pivotal in driving economic growth and shaping the future of technology worldwide.
Here are ten companies from Finland's tech sector that exemplify the country's global influence and leadership in innovation.
1
Virta
Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €185M
Virta is a pioneering company in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, providing smart charging solutions that integrate seamlessly with both private and public infrastructures.
With a focus on sustainability and innovation, Virta offers a comprehensive platform that includes EV charging stations, energy management tools, and a cloud-based system for monitoring and optimizing charging processes.
By enabling efficient and scalable charging networks, Virta supports the transition to electric mobility and helps businesses and individuals reduce their carbon footprint.
2
Hostaway
Industry: Travel
Amount raised in 2023: €164M
Hostaway is a leading property management platform designed for vacation rental businesses, offering comprehensive tools to streamline operations, enhance guest experiences, and maximize revenue.
With features such as automated messaging, channel management, and data analytics, Hostaway empowers property managers to efficiently handle reservations, communications, and marketing across multiple platforms.
The company's robust and user-friendly solution supports scalability and growth, making it a preferred choice for vacation rental professionals seeking to optimize their business performance.
3
One click LCA
Industry: Cleantech
Amount raised in 2023: €40M
One Click LCA is a leading software company specializing in life cycle assessment (LCA) for the construction industry, providing tools to measure and reduce the environmental impact of buildings and infrastructure.
Their innovative platform simplifies compliance with green building certifications, carbon footprint calculations, and sustainability reporting, enabling architects, engineers, and developers to make data-driven decisions for sustainable construction.
By automating complex LCA processes, One Click LCA helps businesses achieve their sustainability goals and promote environmentally responsible building practices globally.
4
Paptic
Industry: Cleantech
Amount raised in 2023: €23M
Paptic is an innovative materials company that develops and manufactures sustainable packaging solutions as alternatives to traditional plastics.
Utilizing a unique blend of renewable fibers, Paptic produces environmentally friendly, durable, and recyclable materials suitable for a wide range of applications, including retail packaging, e-commerce, and industrial uses.
Committed to reducing environmental impact, Paptic's products offer a high-performance, eco-conscious choice for businesses looking to enhance their sustainability efforts and reduce reliance on plastic packaging.
5
Haltian
Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: €22M
Haltian is a company that provides IoT software and sensor solutions and services for commercial real estate, like the Empathic Building digital twin for smart buildings and the Thingsee platform for rapid, large-scale IoT deployments.
Their world-class New Product Development Services assist companies in transforming ideas into ready products. The Empathic Building solution enhances employee well-being by integrating technology, culture, and physical space, simplifying everyday tasks such as finding workspaces and colleagues, sharing information, and expressing feelings.
Additionally, it provides valuable data on space utilization, air quality, employee satisfaction, and more.
6
Tilt Biotherapeutics
Industry: Healthtech
Amount raised in 2023: €22M
TILT Biotherapeutics is a pioneering biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies.
The company aims to enhance the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors and T-cell therapies by selectively targeting and modulating the tumor microenvironment.
Their innovative approach seeks to improve treatment outcomes and provide new hope for patients with various types of cancer, positioning TILT Biotherapeutics at the forefront of cancer immunotherapy research and development.
7
Wirepas
Industry: IoT
Amount raised in 2023: $22M
Wirepas is a leading technology company specializing in scalable, reliable, and cost-efficient wireless connectivity solutions.
Their flagship product, Wirepas Mesh, is a decentralized network protocol that enables massive IoT deployments by allowing devices to form large, self-healing networks without the need for complex infrastructure. Ideal for various applications such as smart metering, asset tracking, and industrial IoT, Wirepas Mesh offers robust performance, easy installation, and unparalleled scalability.
By empowering businesses to deploy IoT solutions quickly and efficiently, Wirepas is at the forefront of the wireless connectivity revolution.
8
Noice
Industry: Gaming
Amount raised in 2023: $21M
Noice is an early-stage startup building an innovative social platform in one of the fastest-growing areas of the games industry.
It is a multiplayer game and live streaming platform that integrates viewers into gameplay as active participants.
The company offers interactive features and a supportive community, enabling gamers to connect and grow their audiences.
9
Carbo Culture
Industry: Cleantech
Amount raised in 2023: $18M
Carbo Culture is a pioneering company focused on combating climate change through innovative carbon removal solutions.
Specializing in biochar production, Carbo Culture converts biomass waste into a stable form of carbon that sequesters CO2 from the atmosphere when applied to soil.
Their sustainable approach not only helps mitigate greenhouse gas emissions but also enhances soil health and promotes agricultural productivity.
10
Kuva Space
Industry: Space
Amount raised in 2023: €16.6M
Kuva Space is transforming Earth observation services through the creation of the largest hyperspectral satellite constellation worldwide, utilizing advanced AI to provide near real-time value-added services.
The company advocate for continuous measurement-based insights, harnessing automation and AI to generate accessible, affordable, and actionable information. This empowers informed decisions that mitigate climate change impacts and foster a sustainable future.
