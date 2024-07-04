Finland: Sustainability and innovation for shaping global technology trends

Fueled by a combination of world-class education, a strong culture of research and development, and government support, Finland has cultivated a dynamic environment for startups and established tech companies alike.

From pioneering advancements in mobile technology to cutting-edge innovations in gaming and software development, Finland continues to foster a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, engineers, and creatives.

With a focus on sustainability, digital transformation, and global competitiveness, Finland's tech sector remains pivotal in driving economic growth and shaping the future of technology worldwide.

Here are ten companies from Finland's tech sector that exemplify the country's global influence and leadership in innovation.