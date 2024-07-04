Female Foundry partners with Google for AI incubator

Female Foundry has partnered with Google for Startups Cloud Program to provide eight female-founded companies going through its six-week Visionaries AI Incubator Programme access to Google resources.

The Visionaries AI Incubator is specifically targeted at innovative Pre-Seed to Series A stage female-founded companies and it builds on recent data from the State of Gender Diversity in European Venture 2024 report by Female Foundry that captured over 300 insights on the European venture ecosystem and revealed a huge opportunity in Europe to propel the growth of the most promising female-founded early-stage companies integrating AI into their products and services.

James Lee, General Manager of Startups and AI at Google Cloud, said: "We believe that startups have shaped the world we live in today and will continue to do so in the decades ahead. It’s our pleasure to partner with Female Foundry to equip their most promising female entrepreneurs with our open and optimised stack for AI, broad choice of infrastructure solutions, and many important resources tailored for their startups.”

Female Foundry's founder Agata Nowicka commented: “The Female Foundry Visionaries AI Incubator, in partnership with Google Cloud, offers a unique opportunity for female entrepreneurs building industry-defining solutions to leverage the latest developments in AI and gain first-hand technology-building advice from leaders in the AI space. There is plenty of female founder talent, and we believe that those female founders who can fully embrace AI today have the potential to become the game-changers of tomorrow’. The graduation day for the inaugural Cohort I is scheduled for the third week of July.