Montii raises $450K boost for deskless team management

Polish startup Montii has raised $450,000 (1.8 million PLN) to accelerate the development of our app for managing deskless teams.

Over 80 per cent of the global workforce are deskless workers. Montii allows companies to effectively organise work in one app, streamlining HR processes, team supervision, task delegation, and personnel logistics.

Sectors such as construction, manufacturing, hospitality, and many other industries use the app to save time and reduce costs.

The funds come from Smartlink Partners, JR HOLDING ASI SA, and various business angels.

According to Dawid Kowalski, CEO of Moniti:

“ Our goal is for entrepreneurs and managers to forget about organising and supervising the work of teams. Moniti will do it for them proactively and effectively. Thanks to the support from Smartlink, we will accelerate our marketing and sales activities and maintain a dynamic increase of 400 per cent year on year. We are already in talks with VC funds from New York and London about round A.”

The company will use the funds to scale its existing operations, develop our product for senior employees, and expand globally.