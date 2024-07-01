Grosvenor UK invests in Europe's largest proptech VC noa

Founded in 2019, noa (formerly A/O ) focuses on technologies disrupting the real estate industry and built world, enabling its decarbonisation and positive transformation.

Grosvenor’s UK property business has made its first investment in a property fund, noa .

Continue reading this article by becoming a Tech.eu Insider

If you are a member of Tech.eu Insights, you can log in to access the full article. If you don't have Insights access yet, you can act now.