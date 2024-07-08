Visma enters the Croatian market with Moj eRačun acquisition

Visma has acquired Moj eRačun, a leading provider of SaaS business tools in Croatia.

Founded in 2014, Moj eRačun digitalises administrative processes in Croatia, pioneering solutions for eInvoicing and document management systems through its comprehensive my eOffice suite.

According to Merete Hverven, CEO of Visma:

"We are excited to enter the Croatian market by welcoming Moj eRačun to the Visma family, marking yet another milestone in our European expansion. Moj eRačun's innovative approach to simplifying business processes and its dedication to customer satisfaction aligns with our mission. Together, we will continue to drive the digital transformation of businesses in Croatia,"

Moj eRačun's cloud solutions integrate with a wide range of ERP systems (over 400), helping Croatian businesses prepare for the upcoming mandatory B2B invoicing requirement in 2025.

"Moj eRačun has always been committed to enhancing competitive edge and operational efficiency for businesses in Croatia."

Joining Visma not only validates our efforts, but also propels us to greater heights with enhanced resources and expertise. We're thrilled at the prospect of bringing even more value to our users and accelerating eBusiness innovations”, says Marko Emer, CEO and founder of Moj eRačun.

Moj eRačun will continue to operate as an independent company, with the same management and brand.

For Visma, the entry into the Croatian market follows the expansion into countries like Italy, Spain, Germany, Portugal and France in the last three years. In May Visma acquired MyCompanyFiles, a French document exchange platform for accounting firms – the third acquisition in France this year.

The Group now consists of more than 180 software companies in 33 countries, serving 1.8 million customers in Europe and Latin America, with products spanning both the private and public sectors.

“As we continue to grow and expand the Visma family to new markets, we also reinforce our commitment to advancing digital solutions across Europe.

As the largest entrepreneurial network of SaaS companies in the region, we have a compelling offering both for customers looking for the best business tools, but also for software entrepreneurs looking for a partner to accelerate their growth”, says Hverven.

Lead image: Visma CEO Merete Hverven. Photo: uncredited.