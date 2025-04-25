€80M for Xayn's privacy-first AI, Poland's first superconducting quantum computer, and Berlin's gender pay gap

This week we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €428 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇩🇪 Xayn secures €80M to build Europe’s privacy-first legal AI
🇫🇷 Consent management specialist Didomi raises €72M and acquires Addingwell
🇩🇪 Symbiotic raises $29M in Series A funding
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇸🇪 Datatonic acquires Syntio to strengthen its data engineering capabilities
🇩🇪 The Berlin-based FinTech Senken is acquiring the Berlin-based startup Ivy
🇩🇰 Supply chain software security firm Socket acquires Coana
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 KOMPAS VC closes €150M Fund II to back sustainability and productivity-focused industrialtech
💸 Student spinout First Momentum Ventures closes €35M Fund II for deep tech startups
💰 Sheblooms Venture raises €205,000 to empower female entrepreneurship
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇵🇱 Poland installs its first superconducting quantum computer
🛥️ Aquark Technologies and NOC successfully trap cold atoms underwater for the first time with Boaty McBoatface
🐻 Berlin tech salaries stagnate as gender pay gap widens — now over 20 per cent
🫱M&A momentum undone by legacy systems and talent gaps, warns Unit4
🚀 OKAPI:Orbits secures €13M to build the future of space traffic management
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇭🇷 Croatia: Accelerating growth and innovation for a digital tomorrow
🌌 Berlin-based Reflex partners with Umbra to bolster Europe's space sovereignty
🤖 Spendesk partners with Dust to roll out custom AI agents
🌍 6 startups powering a greener planet on Earth Day
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 Innovate UK has awarded TreQ and a consortium of partners £1.65M to develop an Open Architecture Quantum (OAQ) Testbed
🇳🇱 Tella raises $2.1M for AI-powered video creation
🍷 WineFi secures £1.5M seed funding for fine wine investing platform
🇹🇷 Rundle secures $900,000 to make renting the new buying in the UK’s consumer tech economy
🇧🇪 Taglayer raises €800,000 to help marketers build personalised customer experiences
