€80M for Xayn's privacy-first AI, Poland's first superconducting quantum computer, and Berlin's gender pay gap

This week we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €428 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 1 hour ago
This week we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €428 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Xayn secures €80M to build Europe’s privacy-first legal AI

🇫🇷 Consent management specialist Didomi raises €72M and acquires Addingwell

🇩🇪 Symbiotic raises $29M in Series A funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇸🇪 Datatonic acquires Syntio to strengthen its data engineering capabilities

🇩🇪 The Berlin-based FinTech Senken is acquiring the Berlin-based startup Ivy

🇩🇰 Supply chain software security firm Socket acquires Coana

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 KOMPAS VC closes €150M Fund II to back sustainability and productivity-focused industrialtech

💸 Student spinout First Momentum Ventures closes €35M Fund II for deep tech startups

💰 Sheblooms Venture raises €205,000 to empower female entrepreneurship

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇵🇱 Poland installs its first superconducting quantum computer

🛥️ Aquark Technologies and NOC successfully trap cold atoms underwater for the first time with Boaty McBoatface

🐻 Berlin tech salaries stagnate as gender pay gap widens — now over 20 per cent

🫱M&A momentum undone by legacy systems and talent gaps, warns Unit4

🚀 OKAPI:Orbits secures €13M to build the future of space traffic management

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇭🇷 Croatia: Accelerating growth and innovation for a digital tomorrow

🌌 Berlin-based Reflex partners with Umbra to bolster Europe's space sovereignty

🤖 Spendesk partners with Dust to roll out custom AI agents

🌍 6 startups powering a greener planet on Earth Day

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Innovate UK has awarded TreQ and a consortium of partners £1.65M to develop an Open Architecture Quantum (OAQ) Testbed

🇳🇱 Tella raises $2.1M for AI-powered video creation

🍷 WineFi secures £1.5M seed funding for fine wine investing platform

🇹🇷 Rundle secures $900,000 to make renting the new buying in the UK’s consumer tech economy

🇧🇪 Taglayer raises €800,000 to help marketers build personalised customer experiences

