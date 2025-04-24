Croatia: Accelerating growth and innovation for a digital tomorrow

The Croatian tech ecosystem is undergoing a period of accelerated growth, driven by increased startup activity, strategic public investment, and alignment with EU digital policies.
The country’s digital development is closely tied to the
EU’s Digital Decade agenda. As detailed in the European Commission’s 2024 Digital Decade Country Report, Croatia has committed €1.1 billion (1.5% of GDP) to digital transformation efforts, targeting broadband infrastructure, public sector digitalisation, and SME digitisation.
The startup ecosystem has been further energised by success stories like
Photomath (acquired by Google), Orqa (a leader in FPV tech), and Pythagora (backed by Y Combinator). These companies highlight Croatia’s growing strength in AI, computer vision, and remote technologies, all supported by a rising local talent.
Looking ahead,
Croatia’s National Digital Decade Strategic Roadmap sets ambitious targets for 2030, including a skilled digital workforce, expanded 5G infrastructure, and increased R&D investment.
Here are 10 companies driving the growth of Croatia's tech ecosystem.
1
Project 3 Mobility (Verne)
Amount raised: €100M
Project 3 Mobility, now Verne, is a forward-thinking mobility company dedicated to transforming urban transportation.
The company aims to make daily commutes more engaging, sustainable, and connected. Its ecosystem includes an intuitive mobile app, innovative vehicles, and efficient infrastructure, all designed to enhance the commuting experience. Committed to social and environmental responsibility, the company integrates ESG principles into its operations, striving to contribute to a conscious and sustainable future.
In 2024, the company closed a €100 million Series A investment round.
2
All Eyes On Screens
Amount raised: €10M
All Eyes on Screens (AEOS), formerly known as AdScanner, is an adtech company.
Specialising in AI-driven solutions for TV and video advertising, AEOS transforms raw usage data from millions of households into actionable insights. Their proprietary video recognition technology and AI-based forecasting tool, Apollo, enable advertisers to optimise campaign planning and budget allocation.
In 2024, the company secured €10 million in a Series B investment round to expand AI-powered video advertising solutions.
3
Entrio
Amount raised: €9M
Entrio is a leading event ticketing and management platform based in Zagreb, Croatia, operating across Southeast Europe.
The platform supports both physical and hybrid events, offering features like live streaming, virtual venues, on-site badge printing, and advanced analytics. With a network of over 400 partner outlets in Croatia and Slovenia, Entrio ensures wide distribution and accessibility.
In 2024, Entrio merged with Ulaznice.hr to form the leading ticketing group in Croatia, issuing four million tickets annually for over 13,000 events.
The company has received significant investments, including €9 million in 2024, to further develop its services and expand into new markets.
4
Orqa
Amount raised: €5.8M
Orqa is a technology company specialising in First Person View (FPV) and Remote Reality (RR) solutions for drones and unmanned systems.
The company gained recognition with its flagship product, the FPV.One video goggles. Orqa's product line includes advanced FPV headsets, radio controllers, and low-latency video transmission systems, all designed and manufactured in-house.
With a multidisciplinary team of over 50 professionals, Orqa continues to innovate in the FPV and RR domains, serving both consumer markets and mission-critical applications in defence and public safety.
In 2024, the company secured €5.8 million.
5
Daytona
Amount raised: $5M
Daytona is an open-source development environment manager designed to simplify and streamline the process of setting up development environments. It allows developers to create, manage, and share standardised development environments (SDEs) with ease.
Daytona supports single-command setup, enabling developers to spin up fully configured environments quickly. It is compatible with various infrastructures, including local machines, remote servers, cloud-based platforms, and different architectures like x86 or ARM. By automating the creation and management of development environments, Daytona enhances developer productivity and ensures consistency across projects.
In 2024, Daytona raised $5 million in seed funding for open-source SaaS customisation.
6
Pythagora AI
Amount raised: $4M
Pythagora is an AI development platform that enables users to build full-stack web applications through natural language interaction.
Founded in 2023, Pythagora transforms app development by automating the entire workflow—from planning and coding to debugging and deployment—via its open-source tool, GPT Pilot. This tool functions as an AI developer, engaging users in conversations to gather requirements, generate specifications, write code, and iteratively refine applications based on feedback.
In 2024, the company secured a $4 million seed funding round, aiming to scale its research and development efforts.
7
Turneo
Amount raised: €2M
Turneo is a B2B travel tech company that provides an all-in-one digital platform enabling hotels and resorts to manage and sell in-destination experiences directly through their websites.
Designed as a plug-and-play solution, Turneo allows hospitality providers to create branded experience stores, offering guests the ability to browse and book local activities such as tours, spa services, dining, and transfers. The platform integrates seamlessly with hotel websites, requiring minimal setup and no complex integrations.
The company secured €2 million in seed funding in 2024.
8
SplxAI
Amount raised: €1.8M
SplxAI is a cybersecurity company specialising in securing generative AI systems, including chatbots and autonomous agents.
The company offers an automated platform that conducts continuous red teaming and penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities such as prompt injection, hallucinations, data leakage, and bias. Their solutions are designed to help organisations meet regulatory requirements and protect against emerging AI threats.
In 2024, SplxAI raised €1.8 million in seed funding to support its mission to enhance AI security across various industries.
9
Prolaz
Amount raised: €1.3M
Prolaz is a fintech company specialising in payment solutions for merchants.
Established in 2012, Prolaz operates as a Third Party Service Provider (TPP) in the payment industry, offering PCI-DSS compliant network services that facilitate transaction routing and switching. The company's platform aims to reduce operational costs associated with EFT-POS terminals and provides coordinated sales activities to merchants for new products and services.
In 2024, the company raised €1.3 million.
10
Bitreport
Amount raised: €300,000
Bitreport is a SaaS company specialising in streamlining operations for multi-location businesses, particularly in the retail and food service sectors.
Its platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools, including digital audits, task management, real-time analytics, and communication features, enabling businesses to standardise processes, enhance team coordination, and improve operational efficiency across all locations. By replacing traditional paper checklists and spreadsheets, Bitreport facilitates faster store audits and ensures consistent service quality.
In 2024, Bitreport secured €300,000 in seed funding to support its growth and development.
