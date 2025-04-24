Croatia: Accelerating growth and innovation for a digital tomorrow

The Croatian tech ecosystem is undergoing a period of accelerated growth, driven by increased startup activity, strategic public investment, and alignment with EU digital policies.

The country’s digital development is closely tied to the EU’s Digital Decade agenda. As detailed in the European Commission’s 2024 Digital Decade Country Report, Croatia has committed €1.1 billion (1.5% of GDP) to digital transformation efforts, targeting broadband infrastructure, public sector digitalisation, and SME digitisation.

The startup ecosystem has been further energised by success stories like Photomath (acquired by Google), Orqa (a leader in FPV tech), and Pythagora (backed by Y Combinator). These companies highlight Croatia’s growing strength in AI, computer vision, and remote technologies, all supported by a rising local talent.

Looking ahead, Croatia’s National Digital Decade Strategic Roadmap sets ambitious targets for 2030, including a skilled digital workforce, expanded 5G infrastructure, and increased R&D investment.

Here are 10 companies driving the growth of Croatia's tech ecosystem.