Croatian SaaS startup Bitreport raises €300,000 for chain store management

Croatian SaaS startup Bitreport has raised €300,000 from Purple Ventures.

Bitreport streamlines management for chain restaurants and retail stores. The application simplifies communication between business locations, ensures task completion, and speeds up store audits and checklists by 90 per cent. Through task management, digital checklists, schedules, integrated analytics, and communication tools, it helps employees and managers work more efficiently, ensuring consistent service levels across all locations.

Currently, Bitreport operates in Croatia, Serbia, and Slovenia.

According to Domagoj Rade, co-founder of Bitreport, “We help our clients establish and take advantage of data-driven processes on the frontline which leads to unparalleled operation excellence in every location,”

“We chose Purple Ventures because of their transparent, straightforward approach and the hands-on support they provide us daily as we scale our business.”

“The Bitreport founders crafted an excellent business plan and approach to managing the company. Their software standardises quality management for businesses with multiple locations, which is a challenge many chains face, and there’s strong demand for a solution like this,” said Jan Davídek, partner at Purple Ventures.

Purple Ventures' second fund builds on the success of its first, which was active between 2019 and 2023. During that time, the team identified potential in now-established companies like Hedepy, Toroto, Kilde, Ringil, Tatum, VOS.Health, Choice QR, Kardi AI, and Campiri.

Lead image: Bitreport. Photo: uncredited.