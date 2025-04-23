KOMPAS VC closes €150M Fund II to back sustainability and prouctivity-focused industrialtech

KOMPAS VC, an early-stage CV focused on industrial technology, has announced the €150M closing of its second fund.

Launched in 2021 by partners Sebastian Peck, Talia Rafaeli, and Andreas Winter-Extra, KOMPAS VC’s second fund - backed by a group of returning and new limited partners - aims to support up to 25 companies globally that offer solutions to these challenges.

The fund will also expand its internal team with additional operational and manufacturing expertise to help founders bridge the gap between product development and commercial scale. Its approach is sector-specialised and has invested so far in companies such as Prewave, Makersite, Again, Ecoworks and Findable.

“We are focused on the application layer of industrial tech. With Fund II, KOMPAS VC is doubling down on its strategy to work closely with industry partners to identify the most promising technology solutions for the manufacturing industry and the built environment and to support founders with capital and unrivalled industry access,” said Sebastian Peck, Partner at KOMPAS VC.

“We are witnessing a global shift in the geopolitical and regulatory order across continents, which has created significant vulnerabilities and increased the pressure to innovate,” said Talia Rafaeli, Partner at KOMPAS VC.

“To build the resilience our industrial partners will need in the coming years, they must harness today’s breakthrough opportunities in artificial intelligence, robotics, material science and synthetic biology.”

“We now live in an era where the commitment to sustainability does not go unquestioned, despite clear evidence that we are well on our path to fail future generations on climate and biodiversity,” said Andreas Winter-Extra, Partner at KOMPAS VC.

“Technological advances can create more sustainable products, services, and business models. Innovation is essential to striking the delicate balance between economic prosperity and reducing the harmful externalities that threaten our future.”

As interest rates and capital constraints slow down funding in consumer-facing tech, industrial and B2B-focused VCs like KOMPAS are seeing increased LP interest and deal flow, particularly in areas that align with the EU Green Deal, supply chain independence, and energy transition.