French deeptech mirSense raises €7M to industrialise quantum laser tech

Paris-based deeptech mirSense has secured €7M in Series A funding to accelerate the industrialisation of its quantum cascade laser (QCL) and miniature gas sensor technologies.

The round was led by Safran Corporate Ventures, with participation from Supernova Invest, Polytechnique Ventures, and Crédit Agricole Alpes Développement (C2AD).

mirSense's miniaturised infrared laser systems used across critical applications, from optical countermeasures in defense to advanced gas detection in industrial and environmental settings.

The company is investing in new production infrastructure, including the expansion of its Orsay headquarters, the launch of a production site in Grenoble, and an upgrade of its R&D center in Montpellier.

mirSense's laser modules are ITAR-free (not subject to US export controls), giving European defense and aerospace firms greater independence in sourcing advanced components. Its powerMir range is designed for airborne defense applications, capable of equipping aircraft, helicopters, or missile countermeasure systems. mirSense claims it is currently the only independent supplier globally of these strategic laser modules.

The company is also advancing its uniMir platform, targeting industrial and environmental markets with precision spectroscopy tools capable of detecting harmful compounds such as BTEX (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, and xylene).

“Since its inception, mirSense has provided customers with high-level performance at a competitive cost, in increasingly compact formats. Today marks a new milestone, thanks to the renewed trust of our longstanding investors and the arrival of new strategic partners. This fundraising will allow us to make cutting-edge laser technologies more accessible and help build a safer, cleaner world,” said Mathieu Carras, CEO and co-founder of mirSense.

“Through this investment in mirSense, Safran Corporate Ventures is proud to support a French player and the development of innovative solutions that could enhance applications in military electronics, imaging, and optical telecommunications,” said Florent Illat, Managing Director of Safran Corporate Ventures.