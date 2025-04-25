WineFi secures £1.5M Seed funding for fine wine investing platform

London-based fintech WineFi has raised £1.5M in a Seed funding round led by Coterie Holdings, a British fine wine group. This investment also includes contributions from SFC Capital, Founders Capital, and several angel investors. The funding aims to enhance WineFi's platform, which offers data-driven access to fine wine investment opportunities, making this asset class more accessible to a broader range of investors.​

Founded by Oliver Thorpe and Callum Woodcock, both with backgrounds in asset management at Fidelity International and J.P. Morgan, WineFi seeks to provide high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and funds with comprehensive data and insights into wine portfolios. Traditionally, wine investment has been facilitated through merchants, often lacking transparency and standardised data. WineFi's platform aims to bridge this gap by offering a more structured and transparent approach to investing in fine wines.​

The platform allows individuals to co-invest in diversified, expertly curated wine portfolios, with minimum investments starting at £3,000. This accessibility is particularly appealing as investors seek alternative assets amid market volatility.​

WineFi has partnered with Lympid, a digital asset platform, to provide clients with access to fractionalised fine wine investments. This collaboration integrates blockchain technology to enhance transparency and liquidity in the wine investment market. By leveraging these innovations, WineFi aims to attract a new generation of investors to the fine wine sector.​

Coterie Holdings, known for its extensive experience in the fine wine sector, has taken a strategic stake in WineFi. Michael Saunders, CEO of Coterie Holdings, has joined WineFi's board of directors, bringing over 40 years of industry expertise.

Saunders commented: "The wine investment model hasn't changed significantly in decades. WineFi's fresh approach combines deep wine expertise with modern financial tools to make this historically compelling asset class more accessible to sophisticated investors." This partnership is expected to provide WineFi with valuable industry insights and infrastructure support.​