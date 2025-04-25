Rundle secures $900K to make renting the new buying in the UK’s consumer tech economy

Turkish-founded device-as-a-service (DaaS) company Rundle has secured $900,000 Seed funding to disrupt the UK’s rental economy by merging affordability, flexibility, and sustainability — demonstrating that access to technology can be as seamless as ownership. ´

TIBAS Ventures led the funding, with participation from ARYA VC and QNBEYOND Ventures.

Rundle makes it easier to access the latest tech — from TVs to gaming consoles, games, laptops, and smart home devices —without the long-term commitment or environmental impact of ownership.

The company successfully collaborated with major e-commerce platforms and banks in Türkiye, gaining visibility among millions of users. Building on this success, the company expanded into the UK market in 2024, where it has been testing and refining its model in a new and dynamic landscape.

Rundle has quickly gained traction among UK consumers, with users raving about the smooth rental process on Trustpilot. Customers highlight the convenience, affordability, and flexibility of renting everything from cameras to VR headsets and baby gear.

According to Basak Baykan, CEO of Rundle:

"We aim to become the go-to platform for users who want to try before they buy while ensuring financial flexibility. Through partnerships with retailers, fintech providers, and e-commerce platforms, we will make renting as seamless as buying — just like we did in our home country."

With this momentum, Rundle is targeting a 15X growth, scaling its operations and expanding its reach to a much wider audience in 2025.

Lead image: Rundle. Photo: uncredited.