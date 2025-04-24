OKAPI:Orbits secures €13M to build the future of space traffic management

European space traffic management solutions company OKAPI:Orbits, has raised €13 million Seed funding.

OKAPI:Orbits provides end-to-end solutions designed to support space missions from the mission planning phase to end-of-life.

I spoke to CEO Kristina Nikolaus to learn more.

Founded in 2018, The company’s AI-based Space Traffic Management platforms leverage advanced data fusion to predict, detect, and deal with risks and movements in space, frequency interference, and environmental impacts.

From PhD to launchpad

OKAPI:Orbits spun out of the Technical University of Braunschweig, and is underpinned by decades of research into how objects behave and move in space.

CTO and co-founder Christopher Kebschull developed software for simulating ground station observations in orbit during his PhD research.

Nikolaus detailed that while typically in Germany PhD students in these fields end up working in automotive, with companies like Volkswagen, “we had developed something unique, and the four of us— three PhD students and myself, a computer science student — didn’t want that work to gather dust in a university library.

In 2018, commercial space was starting to boom. Elon Musk had announced Starlink, and there was growing awareness of the risks posed by space debris and cascading collisions—a scenario known as Kessler Syndrome. So the students decided to take the leap.

Following three years of bootstapped, the company went from four unpaid founders to a 15-person team. Its software was validated by the European Space Agency, which was a major milestone, which helped it onboard our first customers and raise a small angel round with industry experts.

OKAPI:Orbits’ first commercial client was a Swiss satellite constellation, followed by the European Space Agency, which has now used our service for over three years.

Nikolaus detailed:

“From there, we expanded our product portfolio—from collision avoidance to mission analysis and space traffic coordination. Today, we’re 35 people based near Berlin, and continuing to grow.”

OKAPI:Orbits steps up as global space governance lags behind

I was surprised to learn that there is no official international standard or regulation when it comes to space traffic management. According to Nikolaus:

“Space is still a bit of a Wild West. The European Commission is working on regulations, and some countries, like Luxembourg, Austria, and the UK, are ahead with national space laws. In Germany, we’ve been waiting on legislation for over a decade.

Because the regulatory frameworks are still evolving, OKAPI:Orbits is helping to shape them.

The company has specialized in safeguarding space missions through its AI-based SSA and STM platforms.

The firm’s three platforms cover the needs of the full mission lifecycle, from pre-launch to de-orbiting, including full simulation of a space mission pre-launch, compliance and regulations check, collision avoidance, and active traffic coordination.

Its system is already used by major players like SpaceX and Amazon and Nikolaus detailed, “We’re building an industry-standard solution and working closely with policymakers to make sure the technology can support their goals. Our focus is interoperability — so we can work with systems in the U.S., and potentially those in China, India, or Russia.”

Besides increasing operational efficiency for satellite operations, OKAPI:Orbits offers full simulation capabilities and tools to ensure compliance with international regulations and standards.

99% collision prediction accuracy with 10-day lead time

OKAPI:Orbits’ mission analysis tool allows clients to simulate satellite behavior before launch.

According to Nikolaus, it’s like a digital twin:

“You can forecast the orbital environment in two weeks, a year, or even ten years. We analyse potential neighbors, space debris density, and maneuverability limits to help customers understand how long their satellite can realistically operate. For operational collision avoidance, our software provides 10 days’ lead time with 99 per cent reliability. That early warning lets customers make small adjustments to avoid dangerous situations without large, fuel-consuming maneuvers. When two active satellites are involved—what we call "active vs. active" scenarios—the challenge increases significantly, like coordinating two planes in midair. It’s complex, but critical."

While the company’s core focus is on debris and active objects, we do account for space weather using basic models.

“For instance, a solar storm two years ago took out 20 satellites. Events like that definitely impact our models.”

Institutional safety vs commercial speed

I wondered if there is a difference in mindset between institutional players like ESA and commercial operators like SpaceX?

According to Nikolaus, ESA has always prioritized safety — they’re dealing with extremely expensive, single-satellite missions.

Commercial players, on the other hand, weigh cost-benefit. SpaceX, for example, accepts that 10 per cent of their satellites might fail and builds redundancy into their constellations.

“That changes how we market our software. For commercial operators, it’s about operational efficiency: reaching the target orbit faster and maximising business potential, like capturing more Earth observation images.”

OKAPI:Orbits is in the unique position of accessing a largely greenfield market where according to Nikolaus,many companies either don’t have a solution or only have basic software.

“For traffic coordination, we’re essentially creating the first industry-standard tools. It’s hard to believe, but these capabilities just haven’t existed until recently.”

Three years ago, many operators didn’t see the urgency — until they experienced a near miss or an actual loss. Today, Nikolaus believes that’s changing fast.

“A good example: early on, we spent two years trying to convince one satellite operator they’d need our software. They ignored us — until they had a 50 per cent chance of collision just three weeks after launch. They called us on a Friday night in a panic. Our team worked through the weekend to help them execute a safe maneuver. After that, they were fully on board. These experiences are changing the industry. Avoiding disasters isn’t just about safety—it’s about survival."

Ventech led the funding which included Matterwave Ventures, a European industrial deep tech investor, and existing investors, such as the Amadeus APEX Technology Fund as well as Christian Miele, former chairman of the German Start-up Association.

According to Nicolas Barthalon, Principal at Ventech, satellite operators are in dire need of an extensive space asset catalogue, trustworthy collision risk predictions, predictable space mission unit economics, and finally an industry-vetted collaboration platform.

“In that context, Okapi brings the full package thanks to its strong IP and ties to key industry players. We are thrilled to support OKAPI:Orbits in becoming the backbone for safe and sustainable space missions, along with new and existing investors. ”

The funding will be used to advance the company’s technical capabilities, expand the team, and scale its international footprint.

Lead image: OKAPI:Orbits. Photo: uncredited.



