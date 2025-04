In the first quarter of 2025, European tech companies secured €18.4 billion across 912 deals, marking a sharp 40 per cent decline from the €29.9 billion raised in the same period last year. However, this figure still represents a 25 per cent increase compared to Q1 2023, when funding totalled €14.7 billion.

Continue reading this article by becoming a Tech.eu Insider

If you are a member of Tech.eu Insights, you can log in to access the full article. If you don't have Insights access yet, you can act now.