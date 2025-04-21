European tech weekly recap: More than 60 tech funding deals worth over €397M

Last week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €397 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumors, and related news stories across Europe.

The top three industries that raised the most were fintech (€183.7 million), healthtech (€46.8 million), and cleantech (€32 million). Regionally, companies from the 🇬🇧 UK secured €243.4 million, followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€67.8 million) and the 🇳🇱 Netherlands (€31.2 million).