Data/Research

European tech weekly recap: More than 60 tech funding deals worth over €397M

Last week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €397 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumors, and related news stories across Europe.
Tamara Djurickovic 21 April 2025
European tech weekly recap: More than 60 tech funding deals worth over €397M
Send email Copy link

Last week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €397 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumors, and related news stories across Europe.

The top three industries that raised the most were fintech (€183.7 million), healthtech (€46.8 million), and cleantech (€32 million). Regionally, companies from the 🇬🇧 UK secured €243.4 million, followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€67.8 million) and the 🇳🇱 Netherlands (€31.2 million).

Webrazzi Insights Icon
Continue reading this article by becoming a Tech.eu Insider
If you are a member of Tech.eu Insights, you can log in to access the full article. If you don't have Insights access yet, you can act now.
Sign in
or
Exclusive offer: 1 year for 100 EUR Get unlimited access to Tech.eu insights, articles, analysis and reports.
Subscribe here
European tech weekly recap: More than 60 tech funding deals worth over €397M
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.