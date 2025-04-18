UK celebrates World Quantum Day with £121M boost, alarm over Lyft's €175M FREENOW acquisition, and Romania's tech surge

This week we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €397 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 Marshmallow has raised around £68M funding
🇩🇪 Fleming receives €40M investment
🇬🇧 Poolhouse raises $34M in funding
🇬🇧 Nyobolt secures $30M to scale high-power battery tech
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 Ageas acquires Surrey-based esure for £1.3B in landmark deal
🏃 Strava boosts API developer community investment with acquisition of UK running app Runna
🍭 Banked snaps up Nick Candy-backed VibePay
🇩🇪 Pliant acquires hi.health, expanding Into digital insurance payments
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
⚛️ UK celebrates World Quantum Day with £121M for innovation, jobs, and anti-fraud tech
🏴 Scotland launches DeepTech AI to nurture postgraduate founders
🇦🇹 Austria gets a new VC fund — SHAPE Capital Partners. It will focus on European tech scaleups
🗞️ In other (important) news
⚡ Bolt sounds alarm over Lyft's €175M FREENOW acquisition: “We’re the last European alternative”
😷 Health startups spur UK VC investment to top $4BN in Q1
🇬🇧 UK founders grow frustrated over dearth of funding: ‘the problem is getting worse’
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🥳 A co-founder swiped on Grindr in a client meeting. Now he’s sharing his entire Google history
🌾 From a Congo prison cell to a $9M raise: how AgriDex is rewiring the backbone of global agriculture
🇷🇴 Romania's tech surge: Talent, capital & a bold vision
🌐 From search to travel agent: Opera’s agentic AI Browser shows the Web’s future
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 Flock Mobility raises £1M to expand shared EV ride platform
🇮🇪 Assiduous raises €1M to simplify corporate finance for SMEs
🇪🇪 Esgrid raises fresh funding to expand From ESG risk to full supplier management
🇦🇹 Vienna’s SALZSTROM raises over $1M pre-seed to for lithium replacement
🇸🇪 Sakura raises €270,000 pre-seed funding to scale B2B mental health solutions
🇨🇭 UNOMR obtains €160,000 to bring a new dimension to proteomics analysis
