UK celebrates World Quantum Day with £121M boost, alarm over Lyft's €175M FREENOW acquisition, and Romania's tech surge

This week we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €397 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Marshmallow has raised around £68M funding

🇩🇪 Fleming receives €40M investment

🇬🇧 Poolhouse raises $34M in funding

🇬🇧 Nyobolt secures $30M to scale high-power battery tech

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Ageas acquires Surrey-based esure for £1.3B in landmark deal

🏃 Strava boosts API developer community investment with acquisition of UK running app Runna

🍭 Banked snaps up Nick Candy-backed VibePay

🇩🇪 Pliant acquires hi.health, expanding Into digital insurance payments

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

⚛️ UK celebrates World Quantum Day with £121M for innovation, jobs, and anti-fraud tech

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland launches DeepTech AI to nurture postgraduate founders

🇦🇹 Austria gets a new VC fund — SHAPE Capital Partners. It will focus on European tech scaleups

🗞️ In other (important) news

⚡ Bolt sounds alarm over Lyft's €175M FREENOW acquisition: “We’re the last European alternative”

😷 Health startups spur UK VC investment to top $4BN in Q1

🇬🇧 UK founders grow frustrated over dearth of funding: ‘the problem is getting worse’

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🥳 A co-founder swiped on Grindr in a client meeting. Now he’s sharing his entire Google history

🌾 From a Congo prison cell to a $9M raise: how AgriDex is rewiring the backbone of global agriculture

🇷🇴 Romania's tech surge: Talent, capital & a bold vision

🌐 From search to travel agent: Opera’s agentic AI Browser shows the Web’s future

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Flock Mobility raises £1M to expand shared EV ride platform

🇮🇪 Assiduous raises €1M to simplify corporate finance for SMEs

🇪🇪 Esgrid raises fresh funding to expand From ESG risk to full supplier management

🇦🇹 Vienna’s SALZSTROM raises over $1M pre-seed to for lithium replacement

🇸🇪 Sakura raises €270,000 pre-seed funding to scale B2B mental health solutions

🇨🇭 UNOMR obtains €160,000 to bring a new dimension to proteomics analysis