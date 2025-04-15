Scotland launches DeepTech AI to nurture postgraduate founders

Scotland has launched a new initiative designed to foster a pipeline of deeptech AI startups built by postgraduate researchers. The programme, called AI Discovery, is being delivered by CodeBase via its Techscaler startup support network, in partnership with the University of Edinburgh, University of Glasgow, and NHS Scotland.

The initiative aims to address two key gaps: the limited commercialisation of academic research and the pressing need for scalable innovation in the healthcare system. Specifically, AI Discovery is focused on turning Scotland’s postgraduate talent pool - spanning medicine, computer science, microbiology, engineering and more - into founders of companies that can apply artificial intelligence to NHS pain points.

A catalyst for AI-enabled healthtech startups The AI Discovery initiative arrives at a time of mounting demand for digital innovation in public health systems. A 2024 report by the World Economic Forum highlighted healthcare as trailing behind other sectors in its ability to scale AI technologies. At the same time, investment in AI-enabled healthtech globally has surged, with European VC activity in the space hitting record highs in 2023.

The first cohort of AI Discovery includes up to 30 postgraduate students who will go through a nine-week programme combining technical and entrepreneurial training. This includes modules on lean product development, data analysis, go-to-market strategy, pitching, and hands-on hackathons aimed at turning academic research into viable ventures.

“We have some of the world’s best universities, and there is a real opportunity to point some of the brightest minds at some of society’s biggest challenges,” said Steven Drost, Chief Strategy Officer at CodeBase. “The plan is to connect NHS data to AI startups who can help bring about significant productivity and efficiency gains.”

“The world is changing, and we need to build new things. From an investment perspective, AI represents a seismic opportunity. Globally, one of the greatest bottlenecks is finding deeptech AI founders. Unlike pure software founders, whose mythology included dropping out from college and coding from their couch, deeptech founders need a degree and connections to the latest research.”

“We are trying to help the rise of the ‘academic founder’, by supporting them with best-in-class startup playbooks delivered by a mix of specialist academics and CodeBase network operators. We are excited to see a mix of maths, computer science, medicine, and microbiology postgrads on this programme. We hope we can convert some of them into founders and connect them with international investors.”

“AI Discovery is a critical step in the direction of changing the University's mindset and building a more entrepreneurial campus,” said Alessandro Rosiello, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Edinburgh Business School and Director of Innovation at the Edinburgh Futures Institute.

Scotland already boasts a number of emerging AI healthtech startups within the Techscaler network. One example is Infix Support, a Glasgow-based company led by anaesthetist Dr. Matthew Freer, whose AI-powered platform is currently being deployed across all NHS Scotland Health Boards to improve surgical theatre efficiency.

The Scottish Government is positioning the initiative as part of its broader investment in AI innovation and public-private collaboration.

“Artificial intelligence is already proving itself to be a force for good in our health and social care service, providing a range of solutions that are transforming services for the better and in a number of cases, saving lives,” said Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes.

“Tapping into the talent and innovation across Scotland’s Techscaler start-up community, the AI Discovery initiative presents a hugely exciting platform for business, academia and public sector to come together to create new startups that accelerate and scale up AI solutions. I look forward to seeing the results of this valuable collaboration.”