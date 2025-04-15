Flock Mobility raises £1M to expand shared EV ride platform

London-based startup Flock Mobility has raised £1M in new funding to accelerate the growth of its AI-driven platform that helps organisations arrange shared electric vehicle (EV) transport.

The round includes investment from Skyscanner founder Gareth Williams and a Boston-based family office.

The funding will enable Flock to expand into new sectors and regions, and scale its platform capabilities. The startup has already demonstrated success acquired clients including NHS and property developer Berkeley Group. Flock Mobility is already backed by the European Space Agency.

Founded as a response to the inefficiencies and emissions of traditional fleet and shuttle services, Flock Mobility uses AI to match EV supply with real-time demand across a variety of use cases - from scheduled employee shuttles and on-demand ride sharing to self-drive vehicle access. Its modular platform design allows fleets to be repurposed throughout the day.

Unlike many mobility platforms built around single use cases or limited to fixed schedules, its model helps organisations adapt to varying demand patterns, improve utilisation rates, and make better use of their fleet investments.

The company has made two senior hires to lead this growth phase: Samuel Ellis joins as Head of Growth, and Rob Larmour as Head of Operations. Flock will expand teams in product, data science, and operations roles, with an emphasis on expanding the platform’s optimisation engine and AI capabilities.

Government and corporate net-zero commitments are accelerating the shift toward electrified and shared mobility solutions, and public sector bodies in particular are under pressure to cut emissions while maintaining or expanding service access.

“This investment is a major vote of confidence in what we’re building,” said Terry Yoell, Co-founder and CEO. “We’ve already proven the model with the NHS and Berkeley Group. Now we’re scaling fast into new sectors and new regions.”