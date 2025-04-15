VivaTech 2025 Barometer: Key Trends Shaping Business Success

The VivaTech 2025 Barometer, in collaboration with OpinionWay, provides valuable insights into how technology is driving business strategies. With 87% of executives expressing confidence in technology’s role, the report outlines crucial trends businesses must focus on to stay competitive in the future.

Technology Boosts Global Competitiveness

Technology plays a critical role in helping companies maintain a competitive edge. 62% of executives report that technological adoption leads to increased productivity, while 48% emphasize cost reduction. As companies worldwide face competitive pressures, embracing innovation is no longer optional.

AI at the Forefront of Innovation

Artificial intelligence is driving the future of innovation. According to the VivaTech 2025 Barometer, 85% of companies plan to increase their AI investments in the coming year. AI is expected to enhance everything from customer service to supply chain management, with businesses increasingly integrating AI tools to stay ahead of the curve.

People and Tech: A Winning Combination

Despite the surge in technology adoption, human talent remains at the core of success. 45% of executives identify skilled employees as a top priority for leveraging technological advancements. Companies must continue to invest in talent acquisition and development to ensure that their workforce is equipped to implement and manage new technologies effectively.

Regional Gaps in Tech Confidence

In the United States, 92% of executives express confidence in their country’s international technological competitiveness, while countries like Italy (64%) and Spain (70%) show lower levels of optimism. These regional disparities underscore the importance of tailored strategies to boost tech adoption and competitiveness in different markets.

Privacy and Sustainability Concerns

While technology brings transformative benefits, it also presents challenges. 77% of executives are concerned about issues like privacy breaches and misinformation, while 70% emphasize the need for sustainable tech solutions. As businesses continue to innovate, balancing technological growth with responsible practices will be crucial for long-term success.

For more in-depth insights and takeaways download the full report here.

VivaTech – The place to B2B.

VivaTech accelerates innovation by connecting startups, tech leaders, major companies, and investors responding to our world’s biggest challenges. Join the ninth edition of VivaTech 11-14 June 2025, in Paris. Secure your pass today!